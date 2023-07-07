Governor Moore Announces $13.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Funds

Projects Funded Statewide for New and Improved Public Boating Access, Waterway Dredging, and Safety Equipment
Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo
Governor Wes Moore today announced that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Funds. The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways, emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders, and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“Investing in infrastructure is integral to achieving the full potential of Maryland’s resources,” said Gov. Moore. “This partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and our local jurisdictions is critical to improving, maintaining, and promoting use of our public waterways.”
The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as the acquisition of vessels.
“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund is an outstanding example of a user-pay, user-benefit program,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Paid largely by Maryland’s boating public, supporting local efforts are critical to this partnership.”
Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general motor boating public.
Starting after July 15, the Department of Natural Resources will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.
Local projects funded in FY24 include:
Allegany County: $300,000
Rocky Gap State Park
Boat ramp and bulkhead replacement
Anne Arundel County: $1,484,000
City of Annapolis, Fourth Street
Public boating access, improvement and engineering
Lake Placid
Dredging
City of Annapolis, Hawkins Cove
Engineering for dredging
City of Annapolis, Shipwright Street End
Public boating access, improvement and engineering
Little Magothy River
Dredging
Church Creek
Dredging
Duvall/Kitty Creek
Dredging
Baltimore County: $365,000
Pleasure Island, Sparrows Point
Dredging and beneficial use
Bowleys Quarters Community Volunteer Fire Department
Fire/rescue boat replacement
Shallow Creek, Sparrows Point
Dredging
Calvert County: $229,063
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department
Dive and rescue rigid hull vessel
Hallowing Point State Park
Boat ramp dredging and beneficial use
Caroline County: $500,000
Choptank Marina, Preston
Basin dredging
Cecil County: $394,360
Beck’s Landing, Chesapeake City
Re-decking promenade
Water Street Boat Ramp and Fire Pier, Charlestown
Dredging
Dorchester County: $430,000
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Wave screen
Tylers Cove, Church Creek
Renovation
Frederick County: $100,000
Pinecliff Park Boat Ramp, Frederick
Boat ramp rehabilitation
Kent County: $796,800
Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company
Rescue vessel
Chestertown Marina
Dredging
Betterton Public Landing
Preliminary engineering
Prince George’s County: $250,000
Jackson’s Landing, Upper Marlboro
Boating access facility Improvement
Queen Anne’s County: $387,000
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, Stevensville
Fire Boat Motor Replacement
Thompson Creek Landing, Stevensville
Bulkhead Replacement
Little Creek Landing, Chester
Drainage and parking lot improvements
Somerset County: $212,000
City of Crisfield Depot
Replacement of piers and walkways
Somerset County (countywide)
Marina facility safety improvements
Tylerton Harbor, Smith Island
Breakwater
St. Mary’s County: $1,250,000
St. Inigoes Landing
Public boating access improvement
Point Lookout State Park
Marina renovations and improvements
Talbot County: $160,000
Windy Hill Landing, Bruceville
Landing Reconstruction
Easton Point Park
Engineering for Dredging
Washington County: $200,000
Town of Williamsport Boat Ramp
Construction
Wicomico County: $480,603
City of Salisbury Fire Department
New outboard boat motor
Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve
Bulkhead restoration
Pirates Wharf Park, Quantico
Boating Facility Construction
Worcester County: $2,029,177
Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company
Rescue boat safety equipment
Pocomoke City Boat Ramp
Boating access improvements, engineering services
Public Landing, Wharf Road, Snow Hill
Retaining wall and rip rap construction
George Island Landing Road, Stockton
Boat Landing Engineering Services
Pocomoke River State Park Shad Landing Marina and Boat Ramp
Marina and boat ramp replacement
Pocomoke River State Park Milburn Landing Boat Ramp
Ramp replacement
Statewide: $3,931,997
Maryland Pumpout Grant Program
Maryland Natural Resources Police
Patrol vessel and outboard motor replacement
Statewide Emergency Maintenance and Dredging
State Match for Federal Boating Access and Boating Infrastructure Grants
Additional funds reserved for state projects and priorities as determined by the Department of Natural Resources.