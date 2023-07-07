Public Hearing - District’s Proposed 2021 Water Quality Standards

Notice of Public Hearing

DOEE invites the public to present its comments at a public hearing on the District’s Proposed 2021 Water Quality Standards (WQS). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires States to review their water quality standards every three years.

Public Hearing:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Access: Join Webex Virtual Meeting

Meeting number: 2301 819 5638 Password: public

Or

join by phone +1-202-860-2110, Access code: 230 181 95638

The full text of the District’s Proposed 2021 Water Quality Standards will be available online at the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of the Proposed 2021 Water Quality Standards by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below

from the attachments section below Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of Proposed 2021 WQS” in the subject line.

a request to with “Request copy of Proposed 2021 WQS” in the subject line. Pick up a copy in person from the Department’s reception desk, located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002. To make an appointment, call the Department’s reception at (202) 535-2600 and mention this Notice by name.

The deadline for comments is September 8, 2023 at the conclusion of the 60-day public comment period. There will be a virtual public hearing. All persons present at the hearing who wish to be heard may testify. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons are urged to submit written copies of their statements.

Persons may also submit written testimony by email, with a subject line of “Proposed 2021 WQS,” to [email protected]. Comments clearly marked “Proposed 2021 WQS” may also be hand delivered or mailed to the Department’s offices at the address listed above. All comments should be received no later than the conclusion of the public comment period on September 8, 2023. The Department will consider all comments received in its final decision.