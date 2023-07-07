AG Reyes joins 25 states opposing President Biden’s attack on gas-powered vehicles

July 7, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined the challenge to the Biden Administration’s most radical tailpipe emissions regulations yet. The President’s plan would forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs) at an accelerated pace. This draconian proposal aims to increase certain EV sales from 8.4% to 67% by 2032.

Utah is one of 25 state attorneys general who signed the letter opposing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plan, arguing the move would damage our economy, undermine electrical grid reliability, tax families and businesses, and threaten our national security.

The states argue that the aggressive shift to EVs is counterproductive and misguided. America’s power grids lack the capacity to accommodate the proposed rule’s heightened demands and are nowhere near secure enough to handle them safely. The EPA’s plan hinders American energy independence and makes the country less secure.

The attorneys general highlight how the Biden Administration’s fast-and-furious approach to electrification will have devastating consequences for the automotive supply chain. America would be weaker and more dependent on foreign adversaries such as China, which supplies many minerals needed for electric vehicles.

The average EV sold for $61,448 in 2022. Now is not the time for the federal government to significantly complicate the car manufacturing process and raise the average price. Today, consumers experience record inflation, historic gasoline prices, and high utility bills. Since President Biden took office, food prices have been up 18% and energy prices are over 37%. Further, home prices have risen more than 27% in three years. Even if consumers wanted EVs, many couldn’t afford them.

The letter is led by Kentucky Attorney General Cameron and West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey. Also joining are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the letter here.