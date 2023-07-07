Submit Release
Canoe Financial Announces Risk Rating Change

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) announces a change to the risk rating of Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund (“the Fund”), effective today. This change is in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology set forth in National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds and will be reflected in the Fund’s simplified prospectus and fund facts, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in conjunction with the Fund’s 2023 annual simplified prospectus renewal. There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

Fund Name Previous
Risk Rating 		New
Risk Rating
Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund Low Low to Medium

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $13 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

