UNIVERSITY WAFER INC. SUBSTRATES SETS THE GOLD STANDARD FOR MEMS PLATFORM FABRICATION
substrates that work great as a mems fabrication platformSOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Substrates University Wafer Inc. , a global leader in substrates used to fabricate micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) industry, is proud to announce its latest line of high-quality, industry-standard wafers for MEMS platform fabrication.
In response to the growing demand for MEMS in industries ranging from automotive and healthcare to consumer electronics and industrial automation, UniversityWafer, Inc. and partners have manufactured a range of advanced substrates that meet and exceed the most stringent industry requirements including low Total Thickness Variation and Surface Roughness required for MEMS fabrication. With a focus on quality, precision, and durability, these substrates provide an unparalleled foundation for the creation of next-generation MEMS devices.
"We're excited to showcase the depth and breadth of our substrate offerings," says Christian Baker, Founder/CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc.. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of MEMS technology by providing high-quality, consistent, and reliable substrates that allow for the creation of more advanced and innovative MEMS devices."
UniversityWafer, Inc. offers an array of substrates to meet the diverse needs of MEMS manufacturers. For those seeking excellent mechanical and electrical properties, UniversityWafer, Inc. provides silicon and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) substrates, compatible with standard semiconductor manufacturing processes and suitable for integration with electronic circuits.
Quartz substrates, known for their superb thermal stability and piezoelectric properties, are also part of UniversityWafer, Inc. comprehensive offering, and are ideal for resonators and oscillators. In addition, UniversityWafer, Inc. high-grade glass substrates cater to the demands of the burgeoning microfluidics and optoelectronics sectors.
For customers whose MEMS applications require flexibility, UniversityWafer, Inc. presents a range of polymer substrates, such as PDMS. This elastomeric, biocompatible material is particularly well-suited to microfluidic applications. UniversityWafer, Inc. also caters to the niche needs of industries requiring metal substrates, particularly in radio frequency (RF) MEMS applications.
But what truly sets UniversityWafer, Inc. apart is its unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Each substrate is rigorously tested to ensure it meets the company's high standards for durability, reliability, and performance.
"Our substrates are more than just a foundation for MEMS devices. They are the bedrock upon which our clients build their success," says Christian Baker "We're not just selling a product; we're providing a vital component that helps drive technological advancement."
In addition to providing high-quality substrates, UniversityWafer, Inc. also offers expert consulting and advice to help customers select the right substrate for their specific application. By considering factors like the required mechanical properties, the operating environment of the device, and the compatibility with the chosen fabrication process, UniversityWafer, Inc. ensures its customers receive the best substrate for their needs.
To learn more about Substrates University Wafer Inc. and its substrate offerings for MEMS platform fabrication, visit https://order.universitywafer.com.
About University Wafer Inc.
University Wafer Inc. is a leading provider of substrates for MEMS fabrication. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and has been at the forefront of the MEMS industry, helping drive technological advancement and setting the standard for MEMS substrate provision.
