The institutions were selected and awarded through a competitive process for a cooperative agreement under RFA-FD-23-004. Renewal awards were made to University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University and Yale University in a partnership with Mayo Clinic, and University of California, San Francisco, in a partnership with Stanford University. A new award was made to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in a partnership with Duke University. The new Research Triangle CERSI also plans to partner with North Carolina State University and North Carolina Central University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) on research projects and regulatory science information sharing opportunities. The institutions in the CERSI program received awards up to $50M for 5 years.

