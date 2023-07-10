Westampton, New Jersey Pursues Digital Citizen Concern Reporting
The Burlington County, NJ township selects GovPilot's report-a-concern app GovAlert to streamline digital citizen complaint and non-emergency issue management.
By choosing to launch the GovAlert digital complaint reporting system on their website, the township is taking a critical step towards ensuring its citizens' voices are heard”WESTAMPTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westampton, NJ has chosen to digitize its citizen concern reporting for better constituent communications regarding issues in the community. The Burlington County township recently partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based government management software provider, to allow community-members to inform the local government about non-emergency issues via the westamptonnj.gov website and a simplified report-a-concern mobile app.
— Michael Bonner, GovPilot CEO
Government officials from Westampton are collaborating with GovPilot to give citizens a direct line of communication with the municipality regarding ways the community can be improved and issues can be addressed.
The township’s 9,100 residents can officially use citizen concern reporting software to submit complaints online on the township’s website or via the GovAlert mobile app which is available on the App Store and Google Play. The municipal government officially deployed the feature to its government website with the support of the GovPilot onboarding team.
Commonly reported complaints include code violations and infrastructure issues such as potholes. When a concern is reported via the app or government official, it is forwarded to officials in the relevant department to be documented and addressed.
Michael Bonner, GovPilot CEO, was quoted saying, “it has been an honor working with Westampton as they take serious strides to digitize municipal and citizen services. By choosing to launch the GovAlert digital complaint reporting system on their website, the township is taking a critical step towards ensuring its citizens' voices are heard and that government officials are made aware of critical issues that need to be addressed.”
Other GovPilot systems deployed by the municipality in recent months include public works software modules for digital general services work orders and vehicle maintenance work orders. Deploying digital citizen issue reporting is an additional key step in strengthening the relationship between the Westampton local government and their residents.
About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system. To learn more visit https://www.govpilot.com and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department.
