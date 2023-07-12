New Book “Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale” Offers Spiritual Inspiration with a Whimsical Twist
“Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale” is a unique literary work that combines spiritual ideas with the charming narrative of a gifted dog.UNITED STATES AMERICA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale” is a unique literary work that combines spiritual ideas with the charming narrative of a gifted dog. The book serves as a vehicle for those interested in spiritual ideas and efforts which lead to higher consciousness.
Written by Steve Lefkowitz and co-author Steve Schenkman, “Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale” recounts the experience of life in a spiritual community led by Dr. Robert Charles Sohn, its Guru and spiritual leader. The book provides some of the essential ideas of his teaching, and a glimpse into the unique and extraordinary setting where it all took place.
The book’s title, the book's title, “Dogma, A Spiritual Dog's Tale,” may seem unusual at first glance, but it was chosen deliberately. The term “dogma” is defined as “a principle or a set of principles laid down by an authority as incontrovertibly true.” In this book, the eclectic, spiritual doctrine of faith, hope, and love, also referred to as the “Great Work,” is explored through the whimsical inclusion of a gifted dog as its storyteller.
The book’s narrative offers a unique perspective on spiritual development. It is nestled within a Fourth Way ideology, which sees life as a gymnasium, a place to work on and develop one’s spiritual muscles. Unlike other spiritual practices, the Fourth Way is not practiced in austere seclusion but on the battlefields of life. The book offers practical insights into how to re-shuffle the cards of life for a higher purpose.
“Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale” is a must-read for those interested in spiritual growth and self-improvement. The book offers a unique blend of whimsy and spiritual teachings that are sure to inspire readers to re-examine their own beliefs and practices.
The book has received positive reviews from readers and critics alike. One reader remarked, “I thoroughly enjoyed reading ‘Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale.’ It offers a fresh perspective on spiritual growth that is both practical and inspiring. The inclusion of the dog’s narrative adds a whimsical touch that makes the book all the more delightful.”
The book is available in print and e-book formats from major e-book retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and from the Author's web-site aspritualdogstale.com.
Book can be purchase from here: https://www.amazon.com/Dogma-Spiritual-Dogs-Steve-Lefkowitz-ebook/dp/B0BSRF9CVZ
About the Author:
The authors of “Dogma, A Spiritual Dog’s Tale,” Steve Lefkowitz and co-author Steve Schenkman, has spent many years studying various spiritual practices and has distilled the essence of these teachings into a practical guide for readers seeking spiritual growth.
Contact:
For media inquiries, please:
Contact: Steve Lefkowitz
Email: slefky@mac.com
Website: aspiritualdogstale.com
Sr. Editor
Marketing- Core Web Digitals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other