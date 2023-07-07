Breaking Barriers: Miss Black USA 2023 Winner to Receive Full-Ride Law School Scholarship

The scholarship is offered by the prestigious David A. Clark School of Law at the University of the District of Columbia.

UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss Black USA Pageant , a distinguished platform that celebrates the exceptional achievements and empowerment of African American women, is thrilled to unveil a ground-breaking initiative that will reshape the future of its winner. In an unprecedented move, the crowned queen of Miss Black USA 2023 will be awarded a full-ride scholarship to the esteemed David A. Clark School of Law at the University of the District of Columbia. This historic recognition reflects the commitment of both the Miss Black USA organization and the David A. Clark School of Law to fostering diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities within the legal profession.The mesmerising Miss Black USA 2023 Pageant, set to take place at the renowned University of the District of Columbia in the nation's capital, promises to captivate audiences nationwide. Broadcasting live on Fox Soul on Sunday, August 6th at 6:00pm EST, this must-see event will shine a spotlight on its immense significance, particularly for women of color.During the event, thirty-two extraordinary and ambitious women from across the nation will compete for the coveted crown and the grand prize - a full-ride scholarship to law school. The Miss Black USA organization firmly believes in the transformative power of education and its ability to shape lives and, by partnering with the prestigious David A. Clark School of Law, they are bridging the gap between aspirations and reality for the deserving young woman who will claim the crown.Notably, the reigning Miss Black USA, Tahira Gilyard, embodies the essence of this empowering journey. As a dedicated full-time law student, Tahira exemplifies the tenacity and drive that the Miss Black USA organization stands for. Beyond her legal aspirations, Tahira thrives as a professional salsa dancer and a successful model, showcasing the multifaceted brilliance that women of color bring to the forefront.“The full-ride scholarship to law school offered by the David A. Clark School of Law represents a monumental step towards equity and dismantling systemic barriers that have hindered the progress of aspiring women of color in the legal profession,” says a spokesperson for the organization. “By eliminating the financial burden that often impedes the pursuit of higher education, this scholarship paves the way for young women to excel academically and make significant contributions within their communities.”The Miss Black USA Pageant is cordially inviting members of the media to schedule an interview with the winner on August 7th for her first media appearance. This is an opportunity to discuss the transformative and historical impact of this momentous occasion.For further information or to schedule an interview, please contact the Public Relations Manager at pr@missblackusa.org or 240-345-6610.About Miss Black USAFounded in 1987, the Miss Black USA™ Pageant is an internationally recognized organization committed to empowering women to use their voices to make a difference in society. It is the first and oldest scholarship pageant for women of color , having awarded over $500,000 in scholarships. Over the past two and a half decades, the pageant has garnered positive broadcast and editorial coverage in leading international and US national media outlets, including USA Today, Good Morning America Now, NBC Nightly News, New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, Black Voice, The Roots, and BET Network. Miss Black USA™ is a highly respected organization redefining what it means to be a courageous, compassionate, and confident woman of color.