Texas Real Estate Investors to Break Ground on Redevelopment of Historic Grant Building

The joint-venture will redevelop the building into an A-class multifamily asset.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The ground-breaking ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic Grant Building (44 Broad Street NW) is scheduled for July 13th at 9 am. In attendance will be the building’s co-owner, Kenny Wolfe of Wolfe Investments , as well as Kevin Mericle, Project Superintendent with Bush Construction.The Grant Building was acquired in December 2022 by a joint-venture between Texas-based real estate investors, Kenny Wolfe, owner of Wolfe-Investments, and Ike Bams & John Williams, co-founders of Bluelofts.Upon completion, the building will have 165 A-class multifamily units. The property’s amenities will include a club house equipped with sports and gaming equipment, a business center, a fitness center with yoga studio, treadmills, private spa and Peloton bikes, and lounge/social space for residents. Retail tenants will inhabit the ground level and office space will occupy the second floor; the remaining floors will be comprised of A-class multifamily units. The building has undergone three redevelopments in its history, the last being in 2019.Wolfe Investments is a private equity real estate investment firm located in Plano, Texas. Established in 2012, the company provides investment opportunities to sophisticated and accredited investors across four categories: multifamily, development, commercial real estate funds, and real estate-backed debt funds. From the beginning, Wolfe Investments has aligned its interests with its investors’ by investing alongside them in every offering. Today, the company is a diversified real estate investment firm with nationwide holdings and a growing team.Built in 1898, the 10-story Grant Building is one of the oldest buildings in Atlanta. It is also the second-oldest steel structure building in the Southeastern United States. The property has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979. The building’s architect, Bruce & Morgan, also designed the J. Mack Robinson College of Business Administration Building. Located in the Fairlie-Poplar Historic District of downtown Atlanta, the property is in the heart of the central business district. The buildings in this district represent the shift from traditional building materials (lumber and masonry) to steel and concrete.For more information about Wolfe Investments, please visit http://wolfe-investments.com/ About Wolfe InvestmentsFounded in 2012, Wolfe Investments is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm based in Plano, Texas with an impressive $650MM of assets under management. The company is focused on the acquisition and construction of adaptive re-use, value-add, and ground-up multifamily assets. Wolfe also owns 60 single-tenant triple net assets in 17 states with an asset value of $150 million dollars. The company has been one of the country’s most active multifamily investors and manages a portfolio of approximately 8,000 units across prime locations in Oklahoma, Ohio, Georgia, and Texas.About Bluelofts INC Co-founders of Bluelofts INC, Ike Bams and John Williams, began their journey after their frustration with the lack of inventory in real estate fueled their desire in doing something more: to convert vacant spaces into housing.Ike boasts a degree in Mortgage Banking and continued his thirst for knowledge through Harvard Business School Online and Cornel University. Together, the dynamic duo are on a mission to repurpose old and abandoned buildings to create economic benefits and incite positive changes to the community.Ike Bams551-221-2838Ibams@staybluelofts.com