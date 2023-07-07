BAS Part Sales, LLC Emerges as North America's Largest Mooney Airplane Parts Dealer with Recent Acquisition

The company acquired an extensive Mooney airplane parts inventory from a California business whose proprietors retired.

GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BAS Part Sales, LLC , a leading provider of General Aviation, Turboprop, and Business Jet aircraft parts , proudly announces its recent acquisition of a significant Mooney airplane parts inventory, Loewen’s Mooney Salvage , a division of Lasars. The inventory was obtained as the original owners of Lasars, Paul & Sherry Loewen, retired their business in California - renowned for their 50-year collection of Mooney salvage. With this strategic acquisition and the addition of several Mooney aircraft purchased in the past year, BAS Part Sales now stands as the largest Mooney salvage business in North America.According to BAS Part Sales, Mooney, a renowned airplane manufacturer that ceased operations several years ago, continues to have a substantial number of aircraft in operation. However, due to the lack of factory support, procuring essential parts for these aircraft has become a significant challenge for owners. BAS Part Sales plays a crucial role in filling this gap by meticulously disassembling wrecked Mooney airplanes and offering a comprehensive range of parts, allowing Mooney owners to find the elusive replacements they need without exorbitant costs."We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of the extensive Mooney airplane parts inventory from Lasars," says Jared Boles, President of BAS Part Sales. "This milestone solidifies our position as a leading provider of Mooney aviation parts in North America. Our commitment to preserving the airworthiness of Mooney aircraft is unwavering, and this acquisition further strengthens our ability to serve the international aviation community."“Not only that,” Boles says, “but now a Mooney owner can find that hard-to-find replacement part for his airplane and not have to take out a 2nd mortgage to afford to stay in the air.”At its very core, BAS Part Sales specializes in purchasing aircraft from various sources, including wrecks, total losses, and unwanted aircraft. Most of the acquired aircraft are disassembled for parts, which are meticulously cleaned, inspected, and listed for sale with detailed information and high-quality imagery. The remaining are transformed into project planes, catering to aviation enthusiasts who enjoy restoring vintage aircraft.As an industry leader, BAS Part Sales distinguishes itself with the following unique features:• A vast inventory of airplane parts, spanning models from the 1940s to the present day.• Unbeatable prices in the used aviation parts market, offering substantial savings compared to new parts.• A modern online shopping experience through a fast and secure e-commerce store, complete with detailed product descriptions, extensive search capabilities, and standard e-commerce features.• An industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee, demonstrating utmost confidence in the quality and reliability of their products.• Free shipping on thousands of items, ensuring cost-effective and convenient service for customers.• Unmatched customer service, evidenced by their stellar customer reviews.• Worldwide shipping capabilities, catering to customers in over 60 countries.The recent acquisition of Loewen's Mooney Salvage and its inventory from Lasars, completed in the first quarter of 2023, further enhances BAS Part Sales' position in the Mooney aviation parts market. Paul and Shery Loewen, the retiring proprietors of Loewen's Mooney Salvage, entrusted their business and inventory to BAS Part Sales, while the STC and Repair Station business was sold to Brett Stokes."BAS Part Sales is proud to carry on the legacy established by Loewen's Mooney Salvage," Boles states. "This acquisition not only bolsters our inventory but also strengthens our commitment to providing accessible and affordable Mooney airplane parts to the aviation community."For more information about BAS Part Sales, LLC and its comprehensive range of aircraft parts, please visit www.baspartsales.com About the CompanyFounded over ten years ago, BAS Part Sales offers a massive inventory of airplane parts for models dating back to the 1940s. Having grown to a significant scale with an intense focus on customer service and the adaptation of technology to the industry, the company provides a modern online shopping experience in a fast and secure e-commerce store with deep details, product imagery, and easy product searching. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, free shipping, and unmatched customer service, BAS Part Sales also offers prices that are unbeatable in the used aviation parts market.