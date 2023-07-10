CapTech’s Augmented Reality App Is Now Available on the Apple App Store

AR technology holds immense potential in transforming the way businesses engage with their customers, and apps like VISTAR can lead to improved outcomes for customers and employees alike.” — Sandy Williamson, CapTech Chairman

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today CapTech announced the release of VISTAR, its SaaS-based customer experience app for iPads, now available for download on the Apple App Store. VISTAR utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology to facilitate visualizations of virtual assets in real-world spaces, streamlining customer conversions.

Since its initial launch in February, VISTAR has gained traction in the energy and utility industry, where it has been licensed by several top electric utility companies. The user-friendly interface and clear visuals have improved customer engagement and workforce productivity.

“Customer expectations are constantly evolving, and we recognize the need for our clients to stay ahead of the curve to deliver remarkable experiences,” said CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson. “AR technology holds immense potential in transforming the way businesses engage with their customers, and apps like VISTAR can lead to improved outcomes for customers and employees alike.”

The new VISTAR release on the Apple App Store introduces a valuable feature for paid subscribers: the ability to download their custom objects and branded assets directly, streamlining their sales and outreach process. Additionally, VISTAR now offers a trial experience, enabling users to test the technology in their own environment and experience its benefits firsthand.

As customer experience expectations continue to rise in today's dynamic business landscape, companies are challenged to embrace innovative technologies that can meet and exceed these evolving demands. AR has emerged as a game-changer, offering businesses an opportunity to deliver exceptional experiences that engage customers in new ways, breaking down traditional barriers and strengthening customer loyalty.

