SEIU Local 2: Granville Island Brewery Strike Starts Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of unionized employees at Granville Island Brewing will begin their strike tomorrow morning.

WHAT Strike & Solidarity Picket
   
WHEN Saturday July 8, 2023, from 12 PM to 2 PM
   
WHERE Granville Island Brewery, 1441 Cartwright St, Vancouver

The workers have been receiving encouragement and support from the Granville Island community, other workers in the area, and unions in the lower mainland, including PSAC who represents workers at the Island. They are expected to join the Solidarity Saturday picket.

“I’ve worked here for over four years, including throughout the pandemic,” said Sandra Abdiannia. “We haven’t asked for anything outlandish: Reasonable wage increases we’ve earned and that they can afford.”

The current Agreement expired at the end of May and negotiations quickly reached an impasse in June on the issue of wages.

For more information, please visit www.GranvilleIslandBreweryStrike.org

SEIU Local 2 represents approximate 20,000 workers in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest-growing and most dynamic union in North America.


Contact: Chester Duggan | 236-333-1376 | cduggan@seiulocal2.ca

Primary Logo

