YES & Global Zeus Announce Strategic Partnership to Introduce Cutting-Edge Single Wafer Processing Technology to the US
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a leading provider of technology solutions and process equipment for the Semiconductor Ecosystem and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Global Zeus, a renowned provider of advanced semiconductor processing solutions. The partnership aims to bring Global Zeus' cutting-edge single wafer processing technology to the US market through YES's extensive sales and distribution network. YES will also embark on a long-term plan to enhance and manufacture these systems in the US. By leveraging YES's expertise in process optimization and customer-centric approach, the aim is to deliver customized solutions that align seamlessly with the requirements of the local semiconductor market.
Single wafer processing systems offer several advantages over traditional batch processing systems, including improved yield, reduced cycle times, and increased flexibility. Global Zeus’ single wafer processing systems are based on its proprietary Single Wafer Processing Platform (SWPP), which provides a highly scalable and flexible platform for single wafer processing.
By leveraging YES's well-established presence in the United States, this strategic partnership will make Global Zeus' single wafer processing systems more accessible to semiconductor manufacturers across the country. YES's extensive sales and support network will provide customers with exceptional pre- and post-sales service, ensuring a seamless experience from system qualification to ongoing maintenance and support.
"We are excited to partner with Global Zeus to bring their innovative single wafer processing systems to the US market," said Rezwan Lateef, President of Yield Engineering Systems. "Global Zeus has a strong reputation for delivering high-performance solutions, and this partnership aligns perfectly with YES's commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Together, we will empower US semiconductor manufacturers to achieve higher levels of productivity, efficiency, and quality."
"We are delighted to join forces with Yield Engineering Systems in this strategic partnership," said Jong Lee, CEO of Global Zeus. "Their strong presence in the US market, coupled with their deep understanding of semiconductor manufacturing, makes them an ideal partner for us. This collaboration will enable us to expand our global reach and empower more semiconductor fabs with our groundbreaking technology. We look forward to working closely with YES to adapt and improve our designs, ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction."
About Yield Engineering Systems (YES)
YES is a provider of surface and materials enhancement technology solutions. YES’s high-tech process equipment helps bring to life complex processes that enable state-of-the-art hardware for emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI), High Performance Computing (HPC), Power Semiconductors, Life Sciences, and Mixed Reality applications. YES’s highly advanced thermal processing systems, deposition systems, and wet etch and clean technologies play a vital role in the processing of legacy & advanced node silicon wafers, next-generation substrates, wafer and panel level packages, compound semiconductors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, micro LED & mini LED displays, and micro-fluidic consumables for genomics. With innovative technologies designed to optimize performance and cost of ownership, YES serves as a trusted partner from startups to Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. To learn more about YES’ systems and service offerings, visit yieldengineering.com.
About Global Zeus
Founded in 1970, Global Zeus (Zeus Co., Ltd. 079370:KOSDAQ) has grown to be a leading supplier and trusted partner for the semiconductor, display, automation and smart factory industries. As a global engineering company with a strong IP portfolio, advanced technology, and world class manufacturing, the core mission of Global Zeus for more than 50 years has been to deliver solutions that help make its customers successful.
