Allen Maxwell—Author of The System is Unforgiving: Play by the Rules and Win—Grateful for LATFOB 2023 Attendees
First of all, this book reads awesomely well. I couldn’t put it down despite its flaws. In fact, those flaws made “The System Is Unforgiving” so enjoyable.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Maxwell, author of The System is Unforgiving: Play by the Rules and Win, thanks all the attendees and book enthusiasts of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 who contributed to the big success of the two-day event last April 22-23 at the University of Southern California.
— AMAZON - MS
Allen Maxwell featured his 278-page must-have book for the young and old which showcases his valuable vault of knowledge on global business, systems and politics, and brings his extraordinary story to readers. The System is Unforgiving is an incredible book which emphasizes success being possible even in the face of opposition.
Maxwell is still taken aback to this day by the reception that his book received from the attendees. Additionally he expresses his gratitude to the event organizers for providing him with a great opportunity to promote his book to a more diverse range of audience members.
As a response to the immense support he received, Allen Maxwell vows to continue crafting books that are not only inspirational but also practical in the real world.
The System is Unforgiving: Play by the Rules and Win is still available in Kindle and Paperback versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
As you embark on your journey of exploration and discovery, don't miss the chance to see Allen Maxwell's unique insights in action during his participation at LATFOB 2023 here: https://youtu.be/uDXaVAN6A14. For a more comprehensive understanding of his work and a chance to connect with his powerful narrative, also visit his official website at https://www.allenmaxwellauthor.com/.
