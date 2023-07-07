Care Partner Mobile Application Launch Party

Caregiver tools at your Fingertips

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 7th, the Alzheimer Society of Toronto will launch the Care Partner Mobile Application on both the Apple and Google Play stores with a launch party. The Care Partner App, previously known as the Dementia Talk App – is an award-winning mobile application created by the Reitman Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital. The app was designed to empower caregivers of people with dementia to manage care at home.

With our grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Alzheimer Society of Toronto was able to take this app and build on the existing supports for caregivers.

The Alzheimer Society of Toronto’s (AST) mission is to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and to promote research. For caregivers, this means enhancing caregiver capacity and resilience through education, skill building and linkage to other supports within and outside of the society. This mobile application is another way that AST is working to support caregivers.

Caring for someone living with dementia can be a long journey with many twists and turns. As the brain changes, the person’s interpretation of the world changes and can often lead to responsive behaviours that can be challenging for their caregivers to know how to respond. The Care Partner mobile application uses tools and resources to support the caregiver of someone living with dementia, with the goal of promoting everyone's wellbeing.

Caregivers or care partners of people living with dementia are invited to attend the launch party which will be held from 10 am – 12 pm at the Alzheimer Society of Toronto office at 20 Eglinton Avenue West, on the 16th floor.

Julie Wong Alzheimer Society of Toronto 647-393-9830 jwong@alz.to