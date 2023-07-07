Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,911 in the last 365 days.

National Star Roofing Inc Expands Its Reach: Now Serving Edmonton

Roofers in Edmonton

Roofers in Edmonton

logo of National Star Roofing Inc

logo

National Star Roofing Inc. Broadens Its Horizons: Edmonton Welcomes the Experienced Roofing Services Provider

We’ve been doing lots of contracting work in Edmonton for some time now and it seemed like a natural progression to expand our business there”
— Alex Vukaj
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Star Roofing Inc, a Calgary-based roofing company founded in 2003, is proud to announce its expansion into the neighbouring city of Edmonton. With over 17 years of experience and expertise in the roofing industry, National Star Roofing Inc is now ready to offer its services to Edmonton residents.

Owner Alex Vukaj said that this move came naturally for the company. “We’ve been doing lots of contracting work in Edmonton for some time now and it seemed like a natural progression to expand our business there," he said.

With this expansion into Edmonton, National Star Roofing Inc is looking forward to helping even more homeowners with their roofing needs. The team also has future plans of expanding their reach even further into other cities such as Red Deer.

Alex Vukaj said “We are excited about our expansion into Edmonton and look forward to helping homeowners with their roofing needs." He added "Our future plans include further expanding our services across Alberta and specifically Red Deer, in order to help out more people."

National Star Roofing Inc offers a wide range of services such as residential, commercial and industrial roofing, repair and maintenance, as well as new construction installation. The company also specializes in shingle repairs and replacement, metal roofs, flat roofs and more. They're a BBB A+ accredited roofing company since: 24/2/2010, and 7 time winner of "best of HomeStars" Awards.

Andi Borici
National Star Roofing Inc
+1 403-477-7712
info@nationalstarroofing.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

Residential Client Testimonial - National Star Roofing

You just read:

National Star Roofing Inc Expands Its Reach: Now Serving Edmonton

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more