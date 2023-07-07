National Star Roofing Inc Expands Its Reach: Now Serving Edmonton
We’ve been doing lots of contracting work in Edmonton for some time now and it seemed like a natural progression to expand our business there”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Star Roofing Inc, a Calgary-based roofing company founded in 2003, is proud to announce its expansion into the neighbouring city of Edmonton. With over 17 years of experience and expertise in the roofing industry, National Star Roofing Inc is now ready to offer its services to Edmonton residents.
— Alex Vukaj
Owner Alex Vukaj said that this move came naturally for the company. “We’ve been doing lots of contracting work in Edmonton for some time now and it seemed like a natural progression to expand our business there," he said.
With this expansion into Edmonton, National Star Roofing Inc is looking forward to helping even more homeowners with their roofing needs. The team also has future plans of expanding their reach even further into other cities such as Red Deer.
Alex Vukaj said “We are excited about our expansion into Edmonton and look forward to helping homeowners with their roofing needs." He added "Our future plans include further expanding our services across Alberta and specifically Red Deer, in order to help out more people."
National Star Roofing Inc offers a wide range of services such as residential, commercial and industrial roofing, repair and maintenance, as well as new construction installation. The company also specializes in shingle repairs and replacement, metal roofs, flat roofs and more. They're a BBB A+ accredited roofing company since: 24/2/2010, and 7 time winner of "best of HomeStars" Awards.
Andi Borici
National Star Roofing Inc
+1 403-477-7712
info@nationalstarroofing.ca
