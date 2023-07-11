Market Analysis: Heat-Shrink Sleeve Market, High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Market, Indene Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Heat-Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, Indene (CAS 95-13-6)Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heat-Shrink Sleeve Labels Market is expected to grow from USD 6.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.The Heat-Shrink Sleeve Labels market targets a wide range of industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. The major factors driving the revenue growth of this market are the advantages offered by these labels such as their ability to conform to any shape of a product, ability to withstand harsh environments, and their 360-degree visual appeal. As a result, the demand for Heat-Shrink Sleeve Labels is continuously increasing, particularly in the food and beverage industry, where product differentiation and brand recognition play an important role.The latest trends followed by the Heat-Shrink Sleeve Labels market include the incorporation of advanced technologies that allow for customization and personalization of labels. Another trend is the increasing use of environmentally-friendly materials and printing techniques, catering to the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

There are several types of heat-shrink sleeve labels available in the market. These include:

• PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

• PETG (glycol-modified PET)

• OPS (oriented polystyrene)

• PE (polyethylene)

• PP (polypropylene)

COC (cyclic olefin copolymer) films. PVC is the most commonly used material for these labels due to its low cost and versatility. PETG offers exceptional clarity and impact resistance. OPS is suitable for products that need to be labelled with high-definition graphics, while PE is ideal for refrigerated or frozen products. PP is used for industrial and heavy-duty applications such as pipes and cables, while COC is a high-performance material used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Heat-Shrink Sleeve Labels are extensively used in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. These labels provide a visually appealing and 360-degree branding solution for products. In the food and beverage industry, heat-shrink labels are used for products like bottled water, soft drinks, and beer. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are used for prescription drug bottles, while in personal care, they are used for cosmetics, shampoos, and body lotions. These labels are applied by heating the sleeve, which causes it to shrink tightly around the container, giving it a seamless look and protection from wear and tear.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the heat-shrink sleeve labels market due to the increasing demand for packaged beverages and processed food products, and the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. The market share percentage valuation for this region is expected to be around 38% by 2022.The North American region is also expected to have a significant market share of around 28% by 2022, as a result of the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and growing awareness about the benefits of shrink sleeve labels among manufacturers and consumers.The European market is expected to grow at a steady rate and hold a market share of around 22% by 2022, due to the increasing demand for lightweight and attractive packaging solutions.Other regions such as South America, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the heat-shrink sleeve labels market, with a combined market share of around 12% by 2022.

The heat-shrink sleeve labels market is highly competitive. Some of the major players operating in the market are Fuji Seal, CCL Industries, Multi-Color, Klockner Pentaplast, Huhtamaki, Clondalkin Group, Brook & Whittle, WestRock, Hammer Packaging, Yinjinda, Jinghong, Chengxin, and Zijiang. These players cater to various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care.

Sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies are:

- Fuji Seal - $3.69 billion

- CCL Industries - $5.5 billion

- Multi-Color - $1.6 billion

- Klockner Pentaplast - $2.1 billion

- Huhtamaki - $3.3 billion

The High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market is expected to grow from USD 147.40 Million in 2022 to USD 223.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.The High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market is expected to witness consistent revenue growth in the near future. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid in various industries such as semiconductor, electronic, and microelectronics. The growing demand for electronic devices, coupled with advancements in technology, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for this market.The high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid market is witnessing a growing trend towards the development of innovative products. Key market players are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. This is aimed at strengthening their market position and expanding their product portfolio to cater to the burgeoning demand from end-users.

It is expected that Asia Pacific will dominate the High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market due to the increasing demand for electronic devices and the presence of major electronic manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant share in the market due to the increasing demand for electronic devices and technological advancements in the region. Asia Pacific High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is expected to hold a market share of approximately 57.85% in 2023, while North America and Europe are expected to hold a market share of 21.25% and 17.02%, respectively. The remaining market share is expected to be held by other regions.

The high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid market is characterized by a few key players dominating the space. These companies focus on the production of high-quality electronic grade phosphoric acid for various applications in the electronics industry. Some of the key companies operating in the high purity electronic grade phosphoric acid market include Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, OCI Chemical, Rin Kagaku Kogyo, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Chengxing Group, and Rasa Industries.

Below are the sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies:

- Arkema - €8.8 billion in 2020

- Solvay - €9.1 billion in 2020

- ICL Performance Products - $1.3 billion in 2020

The Indene (CAS 95-13-6) Market is expected to grow from USD 262.90 Million in 2022 to USD 325.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.The Indene (CAS 95-13-6) market serves primarily the pharmaceutical, polymer and resin industries. The compound is used as a building block in the production of specialty chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and polymers. The pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of Indene, as the compound is used in the production of anti-inflammatory drugs, antihistamines, carcinogens, and other drugs.The major factors driving the revenue growth of the Indene (CAS 95-13-6) market include the growing usage of the compound as a raw material in the pharmaceutical and polymer production, and increasing demand from the emerging economies. The global demand for Indene is expected to increase as the drug development sector continues to grow and expand. The growing interest of manufacturers in producing bio-based polymers and resins using natural products is also expected to fuel the market's growth.

The Indene (CAS 95-13-6) market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of market share percentage valuation, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share due to the increasing demand for Indene in countries such as China, India, and Japan, where there is a growing demand for plastic and packaging materials. North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share due to the presence of established industries such as automotive, healthcare, and construction that use Indene in various applications. In terms of expected market share, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold around 50% of the market share, followed by North America with 25% and Europe with 20%. The rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining 5% of the market share.

Indene (CAS 95-13-6) Market is a highly competitive sector, with players focusing on increasing their production capacity and expanding their product portfolio to stay ahead of the competition. Eastman, Shandong Kete Chemical, Guangdong Xinhuayue Petrochemical, Neville Chemical, RÜTGERS Group, Daqing Huake, Shandong Qilong Chemical, Cray Valley, Kolon, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Shandong Aoertong Chemical are the leading players in this market.

Shandong Kete Chemical reported a sales revenue of USD 457 million in 2019, while Eastman reported a revenue of USD 9.3 billion in the same year. RÜTGERS Group reported a revenue of EUR 192 million in 2019.

