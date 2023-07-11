Market Analysis: Fiber-Reinforced Metal Laminate Market, Ethylene Carbonate Market, Flame Retardant Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Fiber-Reinforced Metal Laminate Market, Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market, Flame Retardant Polyamide Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fiber-Reinforced Metal Laminate Market is expected to grow from USD 5.00 Million in 2022 to USD 3.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of -4.68% during the forecast period.The major factors driving the revenue growth of the FRML market include the growing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries, where FRMLs are used to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency. The market is also benefiting from the increasing use of FRMLs in the construction industry to reinforce structures and improve their durability and safety. Moreover, the growing demand for renewable energy sources is expected to provide further growth opportunities for the FRML market.The latest trends in the FRML market include the development of innovative manufacturing processes, such as automated fiber placement and additive manufacturing, which enable the production of complex-shaped structures with high precision. The market is also witnessing increasing investments in research and development to develop new types of FRMLs with enhanced properties and performance.

Fiber-reinforced metal laminate is a type of composite material that is made by combining metal sheets with fiber reinforcement, such as glass or carbon fibers. Glass fiber-reinforced metal laminate is one of the most commonly used types, as it offers good strength and stiffness at a relatively low cost. Carbon fiber-reinforced metal laminate is another type that is used in high-performance applications, as it offers even greater strength and stiffness while also being lightweight. Other types of fiber reinforcement can also be used, such as aramid fibers, which offer excellent impact resistance and toughness.

Fiber-Reinforced Metal Laminate (FRML) finds immense applications in various sectors like aircraft, construction, consumer electronics, and others. In the aircraft industry, FRML is used as a structural material for the aerospace skin. It has high strength and stiffness with good fatigue resistance, making it an ideal material for stress-bearing applications. In construction, FRML is used for roofing, wall cladding, and other exterior applications. It provides excellent corrosion resistance, durability, and fire resistance. In consumer electronics, FRML is used for mobile phones, laptops, and tablets for their strength, durability, and rust-free characteristics. The other industries where FRML is used include sports and leisure, automotive, and defense.

The expected market share of the Fiber-Reinforced Metal Laminate market varies by region, with North America expected to hold approximately 40% of the market share, followed by Europe at around 30%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, with an expected market share of approximately 20%. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also expected to show growth but are projected to hold a smaller market share.

The global fiber-reinforced metal laminate market is highly competitive, with several players offering a range of products and solutions.Some of the key players in the market include Premium Aerotec, Fokker Technologies, Hexcel Corporation, Arconic, TenCate, BASF SE, and others. These companies are primarily focused on providing high-performance materials for aerospace, automotive, and other industrial applications.

Sales revenue figures for the above-listed companies include:

- Premium Aerotec: €1.9 billion (2020)

- Fokker Technologies: €806 million (2019)

- Hexcel Corporation: $1.7 billion (2020)

- Arconic: $7.2 billion (2020)

- TenCate: €1.2 billion (2018)

- BASF SE: €59.1 billion (2020)

The Ethylene Carbonate (EC) Market is expected to grow from USD 279.20 Million in 2022 to USD 497.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period.The global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market is driven by several factors including its application in various industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and polymers. The increasing demand for EC from the lithium-ion battery industry due to its excellent solubility and conductivity properties is a significant driver of revenue growth in the EC market. Moreover, the growing demand for EC-based products in other applications, such as coatings, adhesives, and lubricants, is also contributing to the market's growth.The latest trend in the Ethylene Carbonate market includes the focus on developing eco-friendly and sustainable products. Manufacturers are working on creating biodegradable products that are less harmful to the environment. Additionally, increasing investments in advanced technologies for the production of EC is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market, due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. China and Japan are the key contributors to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market, owing to the rising demand for high-performance materials in various industries such as aerospace, defense, and healthcare.The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market with approximately 45% of the global market share, followed by North America with 25% and Europe with 20%. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The global Ethylene Carbonate (EC) market is highly fragmented with a high degree of competition among the companies. The main players in the market include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TOAGOSEI, Huntsman Corporation, OUCC, Lixing Chemical, Fujian Zhongke Hongye Chemical, Haike Group, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Liaoning Ganglong Chemical, Aoke Konggu Group, and Hengyang New Energy among others.

BASF has a strong position in the EC market owing to its diversified portfolio, technical expertise, and strong distribution network. The company serves various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and others. In 2019, the company reported sales revenue of US$ 8.3 billion from its Asia-Pacific operations.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is another key player in the market with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. The company has been investing in R&D to develop eco-friendly products that reduce the environmental impact. In FY2019, the company reported sales revenue of US$ 32.1 billion.

Huntsman Corporation is a prominent player in the EC market with a diversified product portfolio that caters to various end-use industries. The company has been focusing on expanding its product portfolio and geographical reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. In 2019, the company reported sales revenue of US$ 6.8 billion.

The Flame Retardant Polyamide Market is expected to grow from USD 788.70 Million in 2022 to USD 1274.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.The global Flame Retardant Polyamide market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for flame retardant materials in various industries. Flame Retardant Polyamide is used in the production of components in electrical and electronic equipment, automotive, and construction industries. The market is driven by factors such as stringent regulations by governments to control fire hazards, the rise in the use of electronics and appliances, and the growing automotive industry.The latest trend in the Flame Retardant Polyamide market is the development of halogen-free Flame Retardant Polyamide, which is eco-friendly and complies with environmental regulations. Manufacturers are also focusing on product modification to cater to the growing demand for improved quality and safety. However, the major challenge faced by the market is the high cost associated with the production of these materials.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global Flame Retardant Polyamide market due to the significant growth in end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026, with a market share of approximately 45%.Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second-largest region in the Flame Retardant Polyamide market. The demand for flame retardant polyamides in the region is primarily driven by the strict regulations and safety standards set by the EU for construction, transportation, and automotive industries. Europe is expected to hold a market share of approximately 25% in the flame retardant polyamide market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Flame Retardant Polyamide Market is highly competitive with key players such as DSM, BASF, Dupont, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DOMO Chemicals, Kingfa, Celanese, Silver, Julong, Pret, Keyuan, Sunny, and Shiny dominating the industry. These companies provide a range of flame retardant polyamide products to cater to the increasing demand from end-use industries.

Pret provides Flame Retardant Polyamide 6/66 for use in automotive and electronic components that require high-temperature resistance. Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-mentioned companies in 2020 are:
- DSM: $10.2 billion
- BASF: $59.1 billion
- Dupont: $21.5 billion
- Evonik: $12.6 billion

- DSM: $10.2 billion

- BASF: $59.1 billion

- Dupont: $21.5 billion

- Evonik: $12.6 billion

