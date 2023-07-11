Market Analysis: Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates Market, Divinylbenzene Market, Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Market Analysis: Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates Market, Divinylbenzene Market, Electronic Grade Hydrogen PeroxideMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Divinylbenzene(DVB) Market is expected to grow from USD 72.00 Million in 2022 to USD 94.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period.The major factors driving revenue growth of the Divinylbenzene (DVB) market include increasing demand from the automotive industry, growing construction activities in the developing countries, and rapid industrialization. Moreover, DVB is replacing the conventional materials used in various end-use applications, such as paper and pulp manufacturing, plasticizers, coatings, and adhesives, which is boosting the demand for DVB in the market.The latest trends followed by Divinylbenzene (DVB) market include collaboration and partnerships by the key players to expand their geographical presence, launch of new products, and adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices. For instance, in March 2021, Dow Chemical, a key player in the DVB market, announced the launch of a new DVB product, VORALUX HL 0340 Resin, which would cater to the growing demand from the packaging industry.

The most commonly available grades of DVB are:

• DVB 55

• DVB 63

• DVB 80

DVB 55 has a lower cross-link density and is best suited for the production of softer, more flexible resins. DVB 63, on the other hand, has a medium cross-link density and can be used for both hard and soft resins. Finally, DVB 80 has a high cross-link density and is best suited for the production of rigid, high-strength resins

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Divinylbenzene (DVB) market, with a projected share of over 50% by 2027. This can be attributed to the increasing demand from end-use industries such as coatings and adhesives in emerging economies like China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to hold substantial market shares due to the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Overall, the global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market is projected to reach a valuation of over USD 1.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Jiangsu Evergreen, Dow Chemical, Jiangsu Andeli New Mstar, Nippon Steel, Deltech Corporation, and Jiangsu Danhua are some of the leading players operating in the DVB market globally. Jiangsu Evergreen, a China-based company, is one of the largest manufacturers of DVB across the globe. Dow Chemical, a US-based company, is another major player in the market. Nippon Steel, a Japan-based company, is also engaged in the production and supply of DVB products globally.

As per the reports, Jiangsu Evergreen reported sales revenue of around $200 million in 2020. Dow Chemical reported sales revenue of over $40 billion in 2020. Nippon Steel reported sales revenue of around $30 billion in 2020. However, the sales revenue figures for other companies are not available.

The Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market is expected to grow from USD 391.20 Million in 2022 to USD 772.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period.The electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electronics and electronic devices. Hydrogen peroxide is extensively used in the electronics industry as a cleaning and etching agent. It is also used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors, LCD panels, and other advanced electronic components.One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is the growing demand for high-quality and reliable electronic products. The rise in demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, along with the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive and healthcare industries, has led to an uptick in demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide.

The regions which are expected to dominate the Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide market are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Together, these regions are estimated to account for more than 75% of the market share by valuation.North America is projected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for electronics and the presence of a highly developed semiconductor industry. The region is expected to hold a market share of around 35% by valuation.Europe is also estimated to hold a significant market share of around 25-30% due to the presence of key market players and the growing demand for electronic devices in various applications.Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the rise in investments in the semiconductor industry. The region is expected to hold a market share of around 20-25%.Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth in the market share.

The global electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is highly competitive, with a few dominant players who account for a significant market share. Some of the major players operating in the market are Solvay, Santoku Chemical Industries, MGC, Evonik, Chang Chun Group, Arkema, Technic, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corp, Suzhou Jingrui Chemical, and Hangzhou Jingxin Chemical.

Some of the key players in the market, such as Evonik and Solvay, have reported sales revenue figures of over USD 3 billion in their latest annual reports, indicating strong growth in the electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market. Overall, these companies continue to grow the electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market by developing innovative products and expanding their global reach.

