Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), July 7, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
03/07/2023 11,914 298.1062 3,551,637.30 - - - - 11,914 298.1062 3,551,637.30
04/07/2023 8,000 297.3339 2,378,670.90 - - - - 8,000 297.3339 2,378,670.90
05/07/2023 7,952 295.3482 2,348,608.90 8,961 320.5298 2,872,267.54 2,640,194.45 16,913 294.9686 4,988,803.35
06/07/2023 9,518 289.3599 2,754,127.60 13,327 313.3558 4,176,092.75 3,831,629.27 22,845 288.2800 6,585,756.87
  37,384 295.1275 11,033,044.70 22,288 316.2401 7,048,360.28 6,471,823.72 59,672 293.3515 17,504,868.42
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till July 6, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 11,033,044.70 for No. 37,384 common shares purchased on the EXM;
  • USD 7,048,360.28 (Euro 6,471,823.72*) for No. 22,288 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of July 6, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,664,907 common shares equal to 4.93% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until July 6, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,691,320 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 376,678,606.83.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

