Potato Fiber Market to See Stunning Growth and to See Competition Rise | BI Nutraceuticals, Ingredition Germany Gmbh

Potato Fiber Market Forecast

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The potato is a tuberous, starchy crop originates from the perennial nightshade plant. Potato is rich source of soluble and insoluble fibers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 74 % of the fiber in a whole baked potato is insoluble.

Potato fiber are used in diversified products such as meat products, baked products, health foods, bread & dough. Potato is considered as the fifth most essential crop globally, after corn, sugar cane, wheat, and rice. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a small baked potato with skin supplies about 3.4 grams of fiber, or 14% of the daily value and 130 calories.

Potatoes consist of calcium, potassium, fiber and magnesium that help reduce blood pressure.

Potatoes improve heart health as they contains fiber that helps in lowering the blood cholesterol. Potato fiber contains vitamin-C which helps in boosting the immune system.

Moreover, rise in urban population, increase in disposable income, and surge in consumer preference toward nutrition-rich products is expected to further augment the demand for the potato fiber market. Introduction and rapid expansion of quick service restaurant (QSRs) have further fueled the demand for potato fiber in developing as well as developed region.

Potato fibers are the natural ingredients which increases firmness and crunchiness and it also result in softer and lighter texture of the product. They are also used in meat and seafood as they bind moisture, extend shelf life, provide shear and heat stability and improve textures. They are also used as food coating, as they offer great crispiness after frying or heating in the oven.

Frontrunners in the Potato Fiber market:

The report includes the frontrunners in the market including Emsland Group, Avebe, Lyckeby Starch AB, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne Gmb, Sanacel. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

The study on the global Potato Fiber market encompasses 250+ pages report that doles out notable information along with underlining the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. The analysis also intends to offer an all-inclusive information on the latest market trends, approaches, and strategies adopted by the market players in the global Potato Fiber market. The research covers both the historical and estimated data during the forecast period along with other aspects including product overview and growth prospects.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Potato Fiber Market:

The outbreak of covid-19 has radically affected most industry verticals across the world and the Potato Fiber market is also not an exception in this regard. The report takes in the impact of the pandemic on the sector, offering an explicit analysis of the same.

Potato Fiber Market Segmentation:

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global Potato Fiber market based on Type, Nature, End Users, and Region. It also provides a complete analyzation of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each throughout the forecast period.

Potato Fiber Market Geographical Analysis:

The report also offers a geographical analysis of the market along with the competitive landscape in each region. The study covers regions including North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). These acumens assist the market players to frame respective strategies and pave the way for lucrative opportunities to achieve their goal.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global potato fiber market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.