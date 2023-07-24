Enteric Disease Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s enteric disease testing market forecast, the enteric disease testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 5.05 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global enteric disease testing market industry is due to the increasing cases of diarrhea and hemolytic urea syndrome (HUS). North America region is expected to hold the largest enteric disease testing market share. Major enteric disease testing companies include Becton Dickinson, Biomerica Inc., Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, Coris Bioconcept, DiaSorin Molecular LLC.

Enteric Disease Testing Market Segments

● By Disease Type: Bacterial Enteric Disease, Parasitic Enteric Disease, Viral Enteric Disease, Other Disease Types

● By Technology: Traditional, Rapid, Convenience-Based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay, Chromatography And Spectrometry, Other Technologies

● By Application: Hospitals, Research Centers, Clinics, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enteric disease testing diagnoses enteric diseases such as food and water-borne diseases. Microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, cause enteric diseases that affect intestinal health. These pathogens can be contracted by contaminated food and drink and by coming into contact with the excrement of an infected animal or person. Abdominal cramping, vomiting, nausea, and anorexia are common symptoms of enteric disorders, which can cause the body to lose fluids and nutrients. Enteric disease testing involves tests and technologies such as diagnostic assays and rapid tests, testing of stool specimens, complete blood count (CBC) test, blood culture test, urine test, antibody test, and bone marrow test for the diagnosis of the enteric disease-causing agent.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Enteric Disease Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Enteric Disease Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

