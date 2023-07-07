22.18M Students in US May Fall Victim to Ransomware Attacks in 2030
Concerns Rise as Experts Warn 22.18M US Students at Risk of Ransomware Attacks by 2030
22.18M US students at risk: Urgent action needed to fortify cybersecurity defenses and protect their educational future from ransomware.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 22.18 million students across the United States may fall victim to Ransomware in 2030, a surge of 7% from the current data, according to historical data spanning the last five years. In 2022, 65 ransomware attacks targeted 1,436 schools and colleges, potentially impacting about 1,074,926 students, 13% up from 9,52,824 students in 2021, as per the data revealed by a Comparitech study.
Although there was a decline in attacks in 2021, the data for 2023 indicates a rising trend in attacks, prompting schools and colleges to implement web filtering software so learners can browse only safe and appropriate websites. According to the Comparitech study, there have been 37 confirmed attacks (389,623 students have been impacted) until this year, compared to just 26 during the corresponding period of 2022.
After gathering information on all ransomware attacks affecting schools and colleges since 2018, researchers have anticipated 22.18 million students to fall victim to ransomware attacks in 2030. However, deploying Netfilter software within educational institutions can offer a potential solution to thwart cyber threats by restricting students' technological engagements and web browsing.
As per past data, as many as 15,12,658 students may be attacked this year (a 41% increase from 2022). 2024 may witness 14,71,721 affected students (3% less than in 2023). Again, there could be a 2% surge in 2025, and the number would reach 15,03,072, whereas there may be a 17% increase in 2026 with 17,52,228 students. Again, a 7% decline may be seen in 2027 with 18,66,426 estimated students.
The number of students affected by ransomware may touch 19,17,634 in 2028 (a 3% dip from 2027) and 20,78,770 in 2029 (8% up from 2028). In 2030, 22,18,666 students are likely to fall victim to the ransomware attack across the United States, which can be 7% more than the number in 2029.
Note that this is a mere forecast relying on past data. The figure may vary, either decreasing or increasing, depending on advancements in technology.
