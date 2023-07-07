Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Projected to Reach USD 180.88 Million by 2032 with 5% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global medical imaging phantoms market size was USD 116.6 million in 2022, and is expected to reach a value of USD 180.88 million in 2032, with 5% CAGR.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Imaging Phantoms Market was USD 116.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 180.88 million by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The medical imaging phantoms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52% throughout the forecast period, reaching a market value of USD 215.3 million by 2028. The key drivers of revenue growth in the market are:

1. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

2. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

3. Technological advancements in medical imaging systems.

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases is propelling the demand for medical imaging phantoms. These phantoms are employed to evaluate new imaging techniques for early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, as well as for quality control of imaging systems. Furthermore, the market for medical imaging phantoms is expanding due to the growing need for high-quality imaging systems driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global medical imaging phantoms market can be categorized by product type and end-use.

In terms of product type, the market includes X-ray/Fluoroscopy, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), and Others. X-ray/Fluoroscopy imaging phantoms are widely used in medical imaging to produce real-time images of the body's internal structures. Ultrasound imaging phantoms, on the other hand, are used to simulate different tissue types and aid in the training of medical professionals. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) phantoms replicate the behavior of human tissues under magnetic resonance conditions, allowing for accurate calibration of MRI machines. Computed Tomography (CT) phantoms are designed to mimic human anatomy and aid in the evaluation of CT scanners. Lastly, the category of Others encompasses various types of medical imaging phantoms that are used for specific applications or emerging imaging technologies.

In terms of end-use, the medical imaging phantoms market serves multiple sectors. Hospitals are a major end-user of medical imaging phantoms, as these facilities heavily rely on imaging systems for diagnostics and treatment planning. Diagnostic Imaging Centers also play a significant role in the market, utilizing imaging phantoms to ensure the accuracy and quality of their imaging equipment. Research Institutes utilize medical imaging phantoms for scientific studies, advancements, and technology development. Additionally, the market serves other end-users who may have specific requirements, such as medical device manufacturers or educational institutions.

Strategic development:

• Several companies have introduced innovative phantoms for medical imaging and quality assurance purposes in recent years.

• In 2021, Modus Medical Devices Inc. unveiled a new line of anthropomorphic phantoms that offer a higher level of accuracy in simulating human anatomy and physiology compared to standard phantoms. These phantoms specifically cater to radiotherapy treatment planning and quality assurance needs.

• In 2020, Gammex Inc. introduced the PIPSpro™ QA Phantom, which is designed to assess the precision and consistency of image guidance systems utilized in radiation therapy. This phantom incorporates a range of imaging targets and a motion platform to simulate patient movement accurately.

• In 2019, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc. launched the TOR 3D QA Phantom, which serves the purpose of evaluating the accuracy of 3D mammography systems. It features various imaging targets and is primarily utilized for quality assurance testing.

• Similarly, in 2019, IBA Dosimetry GmbH introduced the Blue Phantom², which is specifically designed for quality assurance testing of radiation therapy systems. This phantom encompasses diverse imaging targets and is compatible with different imaging modalities.

• Furthermore, in 2018, PTW Freiburg GmbH released the OCTAVIUS 4D QA Phantom, intended for quality assurance testing of radiation therapy systems. It incorporates a wide range of imaging targets and is designed to be used with various imaging modalities.

• These advancements in phantom technology by different companies showcase the continuous efforts to enhance the accuracy and reliability of medical imaging systems, ensuring effective treatment planning and quality assurance in radiation therapy and other medical applications.

Competitive Landscape:

• The global medical imaging phantoms market is characterized by intense competition among both established and emerging players. These companies strive to capture a significant share of the market and maintain their competitive edge.

• Some prominent players in the market include Modus Medical Devices Inc., a company that stands out for its innovative line of anthropomorphic phantoms that provide enhanced accuracy in simulating human anatomy and physiology. Gammex Inc., a subsidiary of Sun Nuclear Corporation, is another major player known for its PIPSpro™ QA Phantom, designed to measure the accuracy and consistency of image guidance systems used in radiation therapy.

• Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc. has made a mark with its TOR 3D QA Phantom, which specifically caters to the accuracy testing of 3D mammography systems. IBA Dosimetry GmbH offers the Blue Phantom², a quality assurance testing solution for radiation therapy systems. PTW Freiburg GmbH is recognized for its OCTAVIUS 4D QA Phantom, designed to ensure the quality assurance of radiation therapy systems.

• In addition to these specialized companies, key players in the broader medical imaging industry, such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Zeiss Meditec AG, and Agfa-Gevaert NV, also compete in the medical imaging phantoms market. These companies leverage their expertise and established presence in the healthcare sector to offer a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including phantoms.

