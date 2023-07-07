Renowned Author of Exponential Organizations, Salim Ismail Visits Botswana to Ignite Exponential Growth and Innovation
Salim Ismail Chairman of OpenExO, met the President of Botswana and kicked off the ExO transformation for Debswana and Botswana.
By embracing the principles of Exponential Organizations, Botswana can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create a thriving ecosystem that benefits all its citizens.”GABARONE, BOTSWANA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salim Ismail, the co-author of the bestselling book “Exponential Organizations 2.0 | The New Playbook for 10x Growth & Impact,” recently visited Botswana to share his insights on exponential growth and innovation.
During his visit, Salim had the honor of meeting with the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, and delivering the keynote speech at an event to ignite an Exponential Mindset in Debswana and Botswana. Debswana Diamond Company is the leading diamond producer in the world by value. Salim Ismail’s visit to Botswana aimed to awaken the nation to the potential of Exponential Organizations and inspire a new era of growth and impact.
As a renowned leader in the field, Salim’s expertise and experience have made him a sought-after speaker and advisor to governments and organizations worldwide. During his meeting with the President of Botswana, Salim shared the transformative power of Exponential Organizations and how they can aid in shifting mindsets and ultimately drive economic growth, innovation, and social impact.
The keynote speech delivered by Salim at the event organized by Debswana was met with great anticipation and excitement. The event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across Botswana to learn about the principles and strategies behind Exponential Organizations. Salim’s engaging presentation captivated the audience, sparking discussions and inspiring attendees to embrace exponential thinking in their own endeavors. “Botswana has immense potential for exponential growth and impact,” said Salim Ismail. “By embracing the principles of Exponential Organizations, Botswana can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create a thriving ecosystem that benefits all its citizens.”
The event served as a catalyst for change, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among participants. Attendees gained valuable insights into the exponential mindset, leveraging technology, and creating a culture of innovation including gaining access to the OpenExO Platform and the New Exponential Organizations 2.0 Book and AI Chatbot.
Oabona Kgengwenyane, Executive Chairman at Innolead Consulting said, “Salim Ismail’s visit to Botswana marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards embracing exponential growth and innovation. His expertise and passion for Exponential Organizations has inspired leaders and change-makers to think differently and seize the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”
The Innolead consulting team are members of the OpenExO Platform and as Pro Tier members are working closely with the OpenExO Community in order to leverage the tools and expertise available. The team will be working together with Debswana to adopt Exponential Organizations principles. This is an example of Exponential Transformation through the OpenExO distributed Ecosystem. The Opportunities in Botswana are great and all stakeholders are looking forward to continued collaboration.
For more information about Salim Ismail and his work on Exponential Organizations, please visit OpenExO.com.
About Salim Ismail: Salim Ismail is a globally recognized speaker, author, and entrepreneur specializing in exponential technologies and organizations. He is the co-author of the bestselling book “Exponential Organizations 2.0 | The New Playbook for 10x Growth & Impact” and the founder of OpenExO, a community and ecosystem that facilitates exponential transformation. Salim has advised numerous governments and organizations on embracing exponential thinking and leveraging technology for growth and impact.
