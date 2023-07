Meat Substitute Market is Expected to Reach Around US$ 16.85 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.5% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Meat Substitute Market- insightSLICE

The key factor driving the growth of the meat substitute market is the increasing demand for plant-based protein products.

Europe plays a major role in the alternate meat product market globally. The region's growth can be attributed to the transition towards a more sustainable food system. ” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Meat Substitute Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as raw material, distribution channels, and competitive landscape.

The Global Meat Substitute Market was estimated to be US$ 5.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 16.85 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Meat substitute products mimic the sensory traits of traditional meat products and possess similar flavours, texture, and appearance. These products are developed to reduce dependence on animal meat. Factors such as health advantages linked to meat substitutes are inclining customers towards these products globally.

Meat substitutes are considered good for health owing to their rich protein content. Some of the widely used raw materials for making these products include wheat, soy, and other types of legumes. Large companies are investing profoundly in research and development activities to launch superior products and meet the rising demand from various emerging economies.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The key factor driving the growth of the meat substitute market is the increasing demand for plant-based protein products. Globally, consumer preferences are shifting significantly owing to rising awareness about the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are adopting a proactive approach and improving their protein intake in their diets to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle. In this regard, alternative proteins, including meat substitutes, are becoming very popular among consumers.

There are several health disorders associated with the consumption of red meat. Numerous studies have shown that eating red meat increases the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other serious illnesses among consumers. Therefore, health-conscious customers are switching to plant-based proteins such as tofu, seitan, and other meat-like products.

The restraining factor in the growth of the meat substitute market is the high product prices and the complex process of manufacturing meat substitute products. It is difficult to imitate the same taste and colour as the original meat product by using plant-based proteins, thus hampering the market's growth.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

On the basis of raw material the market is segmented in soy-based proteins, wheat-based proteins, other grain-based ingredients, and textured vegetable proteins. Soy-based proteins are the largest player in this segment, owing to their rich protein content and health benefits. Soy-based meat alternatives include tofu and tempeh, while wheat-based proteins include seitan, which is used in various dishes. Textured vegetable proteins encompass products that can be converted into clean meat.

Regarding distribution channels, the market is segmented into mass merchandisers, specialty stores, online retail, food service, and other retail channels. Mass merchandisers dominate this segment. Supermarkets provide a wide range of options for consumers to choose their food. Online retailers are expected to experience rapid growth in the forecast period due to increased adoption of mobile phones and improved internet connectivity, making it easier for people to order products online and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The global meat substitute market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe plays a major role in the alternate meat product market globally. The region's growth can be attributed to the transition towards a more sustainable food system. People are increasingly turning towards organic food products, vegan diets, gluten-free items, and nutritional supplements to enhance their protein intake.

Asia-Pacific is also a significant region in the market. The growth in this region is driven by its large population, with India and China being two of the most populous countries. Industrialization in the region has led to increased disposable income, thereby augmenting market growth. Additionally, there is an evolution in fast food chains, hotels, and restaurants in the region, which serve plant-based meat burgers, nuggets, and other food products.

North America is a region where a large population is affected by obesity problems, with the United States being an example. People in the region are becoming more health-conscious and opting for plant-based protein products.

Latin America and the Middle East are also experiencing growth due to increased awareness among people about healthy alternatives to animal meat products.

Some key players in the market include Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Kellogg Company, Tyson Foods, Unilever Group, Nestle S.A, Sunfed, Conagra Brands Inc., and JBS SA, among others.

๐Œ๐€๐‘๐Š๐„๐“ ๐’๐„๐†๐Œ๐„๐๐“๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐š๐ฐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ:

โ€ข Soya based ingredients

โ€ข Wheat based ingredients

โ€ข Other Green based ingredients

โ€ข Textured vegetable proteins

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Mass Merchandisers

โ€ข Specialty stores

โ€ข Online Retail

โ€ข Foodservice

โ€ข Other Retail Channels

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

โ€ข Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

โ€ข Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

โ€ข South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

