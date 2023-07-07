Space Traffic Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Space Traffic Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Space Traffic Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers space traffic management market analysis and every facet of the space traffic management market research. As per TBRC’s space traffic management market forecast, the space traffic management market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9% through the forecast period.

The rising threat of space debris is expected to drive the growth of the space traffic management market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest space traffic management market share. Major players in the market include Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Boeing Company, Airbus Group, BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Saab AB, Kayhan Space, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Starfish Space, OKAPI: Orbits GmbH, Scout Space.

Space Traffic Management Market Segments

1) By Activity: Space Situational Awareness, Space Debris Remediation, Space Orbit Management, Launch Vehicle Operation

2) By Orbit: LEO, MEO And Elliptical, GEO

3) By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Global Positioning System And Surveillance, Technology Development And Education, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Civil And Government, Commercial, Military

This type of traffic management is a set of technological and regulatory provisions intended to ensure safe entry, operations in space, and return from space to earth free of physical or radio-frequency interference. This type of traffic management is used to provide a solid framework for on-orbit coordination of activities to improve the safety, stability, and sustainability of space operations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

