Fathom shares the data and methodology behind its portfolo with Product Stack launch

July 3, 2023--Fathom exposes the data, machine learning and methodologies underpinning its portfolio.

Water risk intelligence firm Fathom has opened the black box of flood modeling to expose the features, components and methodologies underpinning its flood hazard and catastrophe models.

The launch of Fathom’s Product Stack provides a transparent view of the methods and insights that inform the most sophisticated flood risk portfolio to date.

The Product Stack comprises:

Method Stack - the foundation for the exploration, assessment and implementation of ideas and processes. Layers include terrain data processing, flood frequency analysis and climate model data.

Component Stack - the input i.e. the geospatial datasets that underpin products. Components include global terrain dataset FABDEM, event sets and flood defenses.

Risk Stack - the outputs. This comprises actionable intelligence to identify, analyze and mitigate flood risk. Products within this Stack include the Global Flood Map, Climate Dynamics framework and Risk Scores.

About Fathom

