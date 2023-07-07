Electric Dental Handpiece Market Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 603.31 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%

insightSLICE Electric Dental Handpiece Market- insightSLICE

The rise in the geriatric population and the optimal precision provided by electric dental handpieces during dental surgeries are driving the market growth.

North America is the largest market in the category, primarily due to the changing and fast-moving lifestyle of people, resulting in a higher prevalence of oral problems.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, technology, end-user and competitive landscape.

The Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market was estimated to be US$ 354.54 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 603.31 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Dental handpieces use an electric motor that is coupled to shaft gears and burs. These handpieces can be used to complete even the most challenging endodontic, surgical, or restorative procedures. The global electric dental handpiece market is influenced by regulatory device regulations, macroeconomic factors, and industrial variables.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the global electric dental handpiece market is the growing prevalence of periodontal diseases such as tooth decay, dental cracks, dental cavities, and gum diseases, which is increasing the demand for root canals. Additionally, the rise in the geriatric population and the optimal precision provided by electric dental handpieces during dental surgeries are driving market growth. The changing global lifestyle of people is also leading to an increase in dental problems, contributing to significant market growth.

However, several factors are hampering market growth, including stringent regulations on the manufacturing of dental devices in underdeveloped regions, high prices of electric handpieces, and the availability of alternative technologies such as lasers.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The market is segmented based on type into high-speed handpieces and low-speed handpieces. The high-speed handpiece segment is the dominant player, primarily due to the rise in the number of product launches and product approvals for high-speed handpieces, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into push-button dental turbine handpieces and fibre optic LED handpieces. In terms of growth rate, fiber optic LED handpieces is expected to register high CAGR in the global market in 2022. These devices helps in the removal of tooth tissue rapidly and efficiently with no vibration, heat, or pressure. Additionally, high durability and clear provided by the LED handpieces, is significantly contributing towards the high growth of the segment in the global market.

In terms of end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres. The hospital segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to continue its growth in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of hospitals, the growing government expenditure on the healthcare sector, and the rising prevalence of dental problems.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Electric Dental Handpiece Market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is the largest market in the category, primarily due to the changing and fast-moving lifestyle of people, resulting in a higher prevalence of oral problems.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest player and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing population, changing lifestyle of people, and increasing government expenditure in the healthcare segment, which will augment the growth of the global dental handpiece market.

Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period.

Key players in the global electric dental handpiece market include DENTSPLY International, Inc., Medidenta International Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., Nouvag, Invadent, Dent America Inc., Premier Dental Co, Zimmer Biomet, Bien-Air, and A-Dec, among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• High Speed Handpieces

• Low Speed Handpieces

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Push button dental turbine handpiece

• Fiber optic LED handpiece

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

