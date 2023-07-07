Opening Doors: American Paper Crafting Company Launches Altenew Cares, A Company-Sponsored Community Service Program

One of five brand-new doors installed by Altenew at this elementary school in Bosnia. Students at this rural public school library in Tanay, Rizal, Philippines thank Altenew. Computers and printers are already being used by students at the school.

Education is at the forefront of Altenew’s newly instituted company-wide community service program to inspire team members to give back to their communities.

[This project] was meaningful to me because it was the primary school that I went to and had a lot of good memories in that school.” — Semir Kahvedzic, Altenew Warehouse Team

NEW YORK, USA, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This paper crafting company is making community service an integral part of their company culture. Altenew , a top-seller in the paper crafting industry, has been at the forefront of community service projects since its inception in 2014. Altenew takes a leading role in launching campaigns to support underprivileged and underserved communities both domestically and internationally. Annual parent card drives , water well sponsorships, watercolor workshops , and more have been on the company’s agenda throughout the years.This year, Altenew launched an internal incentive program to motivate company employees to get involved in service projects. Altenew Cares was established as a company-wide initiative, allowing any Altenew team member to suggest a service project for the company to support. Altenew team members are encouraged to choose projects close to their hearts and within their respective communities.Altenew Cares was first introduced to the company at a monthly team-wide meeting earlier this year. Shared Nabil Rab, CEO, “We know all of you believe in serving your community and Altenew would love to support your initiatives and encourage more community service projects. We are instituting a new company-wide program promoting community service.”All team members across the company are given the opportunity to suggest a community service project. With team members spanning across the globe, Altenew is uniquely positioned to benefit a wide range of communities in many different countries and cities.The very first community service project instituted through Altenew Cares and funded by Altenew was suggested by Semir Kahvedzic, Altenew Warehouse Manager. Many years before completing his education and eventually moving to Upstate New York, Semir grew up in a small village in Bosnia. The village of Babici in Gracanica, Bosnia is home to 2,000 residents and relies on one elementary school for kids from Grades 1-4, the very elementary school Semir himself attended as a child. Semir has remained in touch with members of this community and recognized a desperate need for renovations at this school.Facing harsh temperatures during the winter and summer months, the school needed solid new doors to protect the now 144 enrolled children. Altenew stepped in by providing five brand-new doors to the school. This project was especially meaningful to Semir who “had a lot of good memories at that school” and wanted to pass it forward to the next generation of young learners.Carlo Tabontabon, Altenew HR manager, played a key role in organizing Altenew Cares’ second service project this month. A school library in a remote mountainous area of the Philippines was in dire need of basic technology for students. The school, located in Daraetan, Tanay, Rizal, is home to local, indigent students who required computers and printers to assist with academic work and research.Shared Carlo, “The goal for this project is to assist the most economically disadvantaged students and their families with computer support for encoding and printing their school requirements.”Altenew sponsored a number of computers and printers for the school, which are already being used by local students. This project opens many metaphorical doors for these students who now have the world at their fingertips. In addition to completing school projects, the students are able to access a plethora of resources, reading material, and more information on the school computers. While many of these students cannot afford to own computers and printers at home, they can now utilize the school’s library to accomplish their goals.After the recent projects, Altenew team members heartily shared the results of the Altenew Cares service projects with each other, as this is considered a win for everyone at Altenew. Thus, Altenew takes community service to the next level by integrating it into the fabric of the company. We look forward to seeing where Altenew Cares goes next and how many more communities will benefit from team members who care.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

How the Altenew Community Helps Us Gives Back