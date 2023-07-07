Global AdTech Market was Worth USD 886.20 Bn in 2022, says Absolute Markets Insights
Global AdTech Market is Expected to Witness CAGR of 13.9% from 2023- 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The term "advertising technology," or "adtech," refers to a broad category of hardware and software used by marketers to deliver and track their digital advertising campaigns and target audiences. It enables businesses to maximise their return on investment (ROI) from digital advertising and make the greatest use of their money. Furthermore, various businesses are investing into advertising and retargeting has become increasingly popular thanks to adtech, it now accounts for around 90% of all advertising expenses. With modern technology, it is simpler than ever to learn about changing user behaviour and apply that knowledge to advantage. A new research asserts that digital ad spending will reach TV levels by the end of 2022, a turning point that, absent the pandemic, would have occurred only by 2025. Adtech unquestionably has unmatched potential and it already has a noticeable effect on how viewers engage with sponsored material. Adtech will continue to rule how content is sold online due to the continuously changing internet user behavior in the upcoming years.
Global AdTech Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 886.20 Bn
Growth Rate: 13.9%
Driver: Rise in Greater Focus on First-Party Data.
Opportunities: Incorporation of adtech across various industries.
Which End User Industry Will Experience Huge Growth In the Global AdTech Market in the Upcoming Years?
Fashion and retail industry is expected to fastest growing segment in the global adtech market during the forecast years 2023-2031. Online commerce has recently had an unusually large increase due to the epidemic and the incredibly quick development of technology. The number of digital customers has grown by 40% alone in the previous 5 years. A lot has changed as a result of the epidemic since a sizable piece of daily life has been moved online. Brands, for instance, are looking for balancing the online and offline consumer experiences. For instance, in April 2023, new e-commerce and advertising technology (adtech) platform has been released by Dispatch, a fully owned subsidiary of IEX Group. The brands Templon, Lacoste, Ledger, and Marie Laffont have partnered with to introduce this adtech solution.
Based on Region Segment, Which Region is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region in the AdTech Market During the Forecast Period?
According to data gathered, Asia’s digital economy is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing internet usage, a rise in smartphone use and a surge in mobile broadband and data connections. Additionally the development of e-commerce platforms, the popularity of television channels, their widespread privatisation, the growth of websites and other factors have all greatly influenced the need for and expansion of the advertising technology sector in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the leading players in the adtech market are looking forward to introduce advanced platforms and solutions to strengthen their market presence through mergers and collaborations. For instance, in September 2022, Foodpanda officially launched its suite of advertising technology (AdTech) and marketing solutions, panda ads. These ads help the company to increase its visibility across 11 markets in the Asian region namely Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand, amongst others. Moreover, the company has also collaborated with a media investment agency groupM. This strategic collaboration, groupM clients can tap into the fast growing AdTech space by activating foodpanda’s in-app advertising and other media assets.
Global AdTech Market
Market Segmentation
• By Types
o Demand Side Platform (DSP) and Supply Side Platform (SSP)
o Native advertising platforms
Content recommendations
In-feed advertisements
o Ad exchange
o Ad server platform
o Search engine marketing (SEM) platform
o Ad forecasting software
o Data management platforms
• By Advertising Type
o Programmatic Advertising
o Search Advertising
o Display Advertising
o Mobile Advertising
o Email Marketing
o Native Advertising
o Others
• By End Users
o Automotive
o Fashion and Retail
o Electronics
o Healthcare
o Consumer Goods
o Education
o Government
o IT and Telecommunication
o Others
Companies Included
• Adobe
• AdScale
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Amazon Web Services, Inc
• Criteo
• Disptach
• MindK Inc
• Oracle
• StackAdapt Inc.
• The Trade Desk.
• WebFX
• Xenoss
• Yahoo
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
