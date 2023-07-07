Orthopedic Insole Market Rising Need for Sophisticated Foot Orthotic Insoles, Presence of Elderly Population.

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of diabetes, arthritis, and other foot problems, are driving demand for orthopedic insoles market.

The global orthopedic insole market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic insole market experienced substantial growth in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include an increasing demand for advanced foot orthotic insoles, a growing elderly population, and a rising prevalence of diabetes. Foot orthotic insoles are specialized inserts for shoes designed to address foot deformities and provide biomechanical realignment for improved stability. Many individuals rely on these insoles for enhanced walking comfort and significant reduction in discomfort.

Foot orthoses, also known as orthotics, are inserted into shoes to provide cushioning and relieve pressure on foot structures. Patients dealing with foot and lower limb conditions such as plantar heel pain, rheumatoid arthritis, pronated feet, and diabetes-related risks can benefit from the use of foot orthoses in conjunction with standard medical treatments.

Top Profiled Companies in the Global Orthopedic Insole Market Report:

• Scholla (Bayer)

• Superfeet

• Implus

• Sidas

• OttoBock

• Bauerfeind

• Aetrex Worldwide

• Wintersteiger (BootDocs)

• Powerstep

Driving Factors of Orthopedic Insole Market

• Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders: The increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders, such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and foot deformities, is a significant driving factor for the orthopedic insole market. As the population ages and lifestyles become more sedentary, the demand for orthopedic insoles to alleviate pain and discomfort associated with these conditions is expected to rise.

• Growing Awareness and Focus on Foot Health: There is a growing awareness and emphasis on foot health among individuals. People are becoming more proactive in addressing foot-related problems and seeking preventive measures to maintain overall foot health. Orthopedic insoles provide support, stability, and comfort, making them a popular choice for individuals looking to improve their foot health.

• Sports and Fitness Industry Growth: The expansion of the sports and fitness industry has contributed to the demand for orthopedic insoles. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often require specialized insoles to improve performance, prevent injuries, and provide cushioning during high-impact activities. The increasing participation in sports and fitness activities worldwide has created a significant market for orthopedic insoles catering to these specific needs.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook

• Customized

• Prefabricated

• Others

Material Type Outlook

• Thermoplastics

• Polyethylene foams

• Leather

• Cork

• Composite Carbon Fibers

• Ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs)

• Gel

• Other

Application Outlook

• Sports and Athletics

• Medical

• Personal Comfort

End-Use Outlook

• Drug Stores

• Hospitals and Specialty

• Online Stores

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Orthopedic Insole Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Orthopedic Insole industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Orthopedic Insole market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Orthopedic Insole market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

