Global Microgreens Market Accounted for US$ 1.56 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights

Vegetables and herbs that are produced from seeds and collected at the seedling stage, when they only have their seed leaves and before their real leaves emerge, are referred to as microgreens. These little plants have a huge, robust flavour despite their size. They are a new variety of specialty vegetable that may be grown at home from vegetable, herb or grain seeds or purchased from stores. Microgreens are regarded by scientists as a functional food, which implies that they may deliver essential nutrients in a useful manner.
Global Microgreens Market Developments
Microgreens were formerly only used only for garnishing. But as they now add a hint of healthy flavour to many dishes, they have grown to be a staple. Microgreens are becoming more and more popular, and many people are starting to cultivate them at home so they may incorporate them into their regular diet. The advantages of microgreens' nutrition make them appealing. The majority of microgreens are more nutritious than mature veggies. Because they are simple to grow and are in high demand, they are also a good source of profit. One of the most lucrative crops a company can plant is microgreens. They don't take up a lot of room, which makes them ideal for urban farmers. Due to their strong flavour and unusually high vitamin content (a USDA research indicated that microgreens had five times more nutrients than a mature plant), microgreens are a culinary trend. Microgreens have long been a staple in high-end restaurants, but because of how fast and readily they grow, home cooks are starting to utilize them more frequently. Furthermore, agriculturists along with global nutritionists are studying the benefits of microgreens. For instance, NASA began studying microgreens a few years ago because they want to cultivate those incredibly nutrient-dense foods for people in space.
Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global microgreens market during the forecast period. Vegetable shoots and sprouts have long been consumed in Asian food culture. Chinese cuisine typically uses pea shoots, bean sprouts, and sweet potato leaves. These days, a wider variety of these microgreens are available, and their use as garnishes and condiments on food has increased. Microgreens are frequently seen in Asian restaurants serving a variety of cuisines, from French to Chinese. Small, delicate sprouts from Singapore, like chervil, rocket cress and tendril, give dishes at Michelin-starred restaurants like Labyrinth and Saint Pierre colour and flavour. Moreover, microgreen farms have also popped up all over the island as a result of the increase in demand. In the upcoming years, microgreens market in Asia Pacific will experience huge popularity due to the rising awareness about microgreens amongst a huge population along with the rise disposable income.
Global Microgreens Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 1.56 Bn
Growth Rate (2023 – 2031): 11.9%
Market Segmentation
By Type
o Brassicaceae family
o Cauliflower
o Broccoli
o Cabbage
o Watercress
o Radish
o Arugula
o Others
o Asteraceae family
o Lettuce
o Endive
o Chicory
o Radicchio
o Others
o Apiaceae family
o Dill
o Carrot
o Fennel
o Celery
o Others
o Amaryllidaceae family
o Garlic
o Onion
o Leek
o Others
o Amaranthaceae family
o Amaranth
o Quinoa swiss chard,
o Beet
o Spinach
o Others
o Cucurbitaceae family
o Melon
o Cucumber
o Squash
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Restaurants and Brewpubs
o Grocery Stores
o Farmer’s Markets
o Direct-to-Consumer
o Others
By Farming method
o Indoor Vertical Farming
o Outdoor Farming
Companies Included
• Baron's Microgreens
• Fresh Origins.
• Garden Guru.
• Halifax Seed Company Inc.
• Hartford Plant Company, LLC
• Ibiza Microgreens
• Jung Seed Company
• Paramount Seeds Inc
• SeattleSeed.com
• SUBA SEEDS COMPANY SPA
• Supple Agro
• THE MICROGREENS COMPANY
• Vitality Farms Company
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
