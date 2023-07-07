Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031
Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market Reordered Revenue Worth US$ 9.1 Bn in 2022; A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market: Industry Overview
The method of promoting a business, brand, goods, and services through cooperation with influencers is known as B2B influencer marketing. An influencer is a particular category of celebrity who has established a following online, typically through a social media site like Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and other social platforms.
B2B firms are increasing their sales by using influencer marketing to increase brand recognition and reputation. According to a research it is anticipated that 86% of B2B firms, had success with influencer marketing. Furthermore, a third of companies claimed that influencer marketing has improved sales, and 85% think more companies will be interested in working with influencers over the next 12 months. Many brands and businesses are now integrating influencer marketing into their long-term strategies post finding success with one-time initiatives. For instance, GE gave six relevant influencers access to its R&D facility and the chance to share special behind-the-scenes information with their 3.5 million Instagram followers. A great success, the #GEInstaWalk generated 200,000 social interactions in the first 48 hours. In terms of revenue, the global B2B influencer marketing market was worth US$ 9.1 Bn in 2022, projected to reach an estimated CAGR of 14.7% from 2023- 2031.
Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market Growth Drivers:
• Content specific brand marketing: According to research, 76% of marketing executives anticipate cutting their spending as a result of the pandemic. With less money available, creating well-planned, customer-focused projects is essential. The correct content approach and subject will propel programmes to the forefront. Engagements with reputable industry figures, such as influencers, might greatly enhance that strategy's effectiveness and increase the value of every marketing dollar spent.
• Rising awareness about advantages about B2B influencer marketing: According to a recent study, 50% of B2B organizations raised their spending on influencer marketing this year. Client endorsements and reviews not only encourage existing consumers to continue using a company's goods and services but it also increases their confidence in the brand. B2B influencers like analysts, industry bloggers, and consultants may be a source of endorsement and good reviews for firms, demonstrating objectively why one company is superior to the competitors and a better investment.
Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market Recent Developments:
• SAP is a powerhouse in B2B influencer marketing. Influencers are regularly invited to speak at events or serve as hosts. For instance, they previously held a gathering in Germany where influencers discussed their expertise in particular areas of IT. This was a really successful event since it garnered a lot of attention and trended on German social media for days. Another such is the annual Sapphire conference, which is hosted in Orlando by SAP. Along with the usual seminars and talks, SAP also has a segment where they speak with actual SAP software users. They have a lot of impact. Additionally, both offline and online conversations with these influencers are possible. This is a spectacular event that attracts more than 100,000 spectators.
• The APAC region is estimated to dominate the global B2B influencer marketing market in 2022 driven by growth of adoption of mobile market. A huge population has access to various social media platforms which has led to a huge popularity of B2B influencers marketing. Thus, taking this to advantage the leading players in the market along with rising technology startups and influencers are building innovative platforms for B2B influencer marketing. For instance in January 2023, KlugKlug has been introduced in India and other international markets as a global decision-making B2B tech SaaS platform for influencer marketing. With over 252 million influencers' profile insights available, the platform offers comprehensive and reliable global influencer intelligence, exploration, and information for social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. A data platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies ensures 85% accuracy.
Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market: Competitive Landscape
o BOSS DIGITAL
o Earnest
o Expandi Group
o Gravity Global
o Jellyfish Group
o Leadtail, Inc.
o OST Marketing Limited
o Skona
o Socially Powerful
o Stein IAS.
o Team Lewis
o The Crocodile Integrated Marketing Limited
o Torpedo Group Limited
o Upfluence
o Velocity Partners Ltd
o Other Industry Participants
Global B2B Influencer Marketing Market
By Offering
o Solutions/Platform
o Services
By Mode of Marketing
o Blogs
o Social Media
o Email
o SMS and Chatbots
o Others
By Organization Size
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
By Industry Verticals
o Beauty and Fashion
o Media and Entertainment
o Food and Beverage
o Technology
o Health and Lifestyle
o Healthcare
o Automobile
o Non profits
o Others (Travel, Education, Etc.)
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
