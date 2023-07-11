MAG Wins Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Sustainable Residential Development with Keturah Reserve in Dubai, UAE
This achievement reflects MAG's unwavering commitment to bringing innovative real estate projects with the region’s first wellness-focused development.NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MAG, the UAE’s renowned real estate property developer, has been announced as a winner of the prestigious US-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards. MAG's revolutionary luxury well-being real estate project, Keturah Reserve, has been recognized as the Best Luxury Sustainable Residential Development in Dubai for the year 2023.
The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a highly esteemed international organization, honors exceptional achievements in the luxury segment across various industries. This recognition further solidifies MAG's position as a trailblazer in the real estate market, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices.
Keturah Reserve, a visionary project conceptualized and spearheaded by Talal Moafaq AlGaddah, Founder and CEO of the Keturah brand, has redefined the concept of luxury living in Dubai. Combining breathtaking design, meticulous attention to detail, and a strong focus on sustainability, Keturah Reserve has set a new benchmark for residential developments.
Keturah Reserve's innovative approach incorporates Biophilic Design and Bio Living, seamlessly integrating nature into the development’s-built environment. This unique concept not only enhances residents' physical, mental, and emotional well-being but also fosters a harmonious relationship with the surrounding ecosystem.
"We are thrilled and honored to receive this esteemed accolade from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for our outstanding achievement with Keturah Reserve," said Talal Moafaq AlGaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to creating exceptional sustainable developments that redefine luxury living. Keturah Reserve embodies our vision to provide residents with a transformative and environmentally conscious living experience in Dubai.“
Keturah Reserve's award-winning design, coupled with its commitment to sustainability, has garnered widespread acclaim from industry experts and prospective buyers alike. The project's completion, scheduled for Q2 2026, is highly anticipated, with high demand and interest from discerning individuals seeking a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle.
MAG's triumph at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards further cements its position as a trailblazer in the real estate industry. As the company continues to innovate and push boundaries, it remains committed to creating remarkable developments that cater to the evolving needs of residents while leaving a positive and lasting impact on the environment.
For more information about MAG, please visit https://mag.global/
For more information about the award-winning Keturah Reserve, please visit https://www.keturahreserve.com/
About Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.
For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/
Jana
Luxury Lifestyle Awards
jv@aurapr.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube