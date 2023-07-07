Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Services Market was Worth US$ 42.8 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Services Market to Grow at an Estimated CAGR of 8.2% from 2023- 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric home health care is an approach to administer therapies at the convenience of one’s house if the kid is still recovering from medical treatment or has a persistent disease. These programs enable kids to get medical attention from trained specialists in a familiar setting, sometimes saving them from lengthy hospital visits. Staff members who work in pediatric home health care are licensed and trained to supervise and offer medical services at home. This will enable you to make wiser choices regarding the home nursing requirements of your kid. The medical home team for your kid will also include other staff workers in addition to the pediatrician. Modern technology is making it easier than ever for newborns and kids with complicated, long-term, or specific medical requirements to get all of their care at home. For instance, kids who require ventilators, stomach tubes, or tracheotomies can now be released from the pediatric critical care unit, or PICU. It saves money by avoiding extended hospital stays or long-term care institutions. Medical demands for children with severe medical conditions are continuing far into adulthood because of the advancements in medicine that boosts the probability of surviving a childhood illness. In order to care for their children's medical requirements, parents report having an increased need to give up their jobs. Spending on Medicaid for children with complex medical needs is disproportionately spent on hospital care (47%) as opposed to home health care (2%). This keeps raising the potential that a better home health care system might lessen this population's need for hospitalization, thus propelling the demand of global pediatric home healthcare services market.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1521
Which Services Will Experience Huge Growth in the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Services Market in the upcoming Years?
It is estimated that pediatric oncology services will have huge growth in the global pediatric home healthcare services market during the forecast period 2023-2031. In 2023, it was estimated that in the United States, 9,910 kids under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer. The preceding several decades have seen a small increase in the incidence of childhood cancer. For families, managing a child's illness may be an exhausting process on the physical, emotional, social, financial levels. This load, which has a severe impact on a child's social, emotional, and academic development, gets worse by the stressful time surrounding the diagnosis, the duration of the treatment, the length of hospital stays, and the frequency of outpatient clinic visits. Although hospitals continue to be the primary location for the majority of care delivery, more and more home-based cancer care is being offered in an effort to better accommodate broader changes in the health care system and enhance the experience of cancer treatment for children and their families. More extensive home care services and treatments are being offered to children, particularly in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. These services and treatments can sometimes include intravenous chemotherapy, post-chemotherapy hydration, low-risk febrile neutropenia monitoring, and pharmaceutical infusions. At-home services are safe, acceptable to patients and families, and may also result in cost savings for systems, according to research in the literature on adult cancer care, however more study is needed in this area.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1521
Based on Region Segment, Which Region is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region in the Pediatric Home Healthcare Services Market during the Forecast Period?
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region accounting for more than 37.8% during the forecast period 2023-2031. Due to the rising cases of children suffering from various diseases there has been rise in demand for pediatric home healthcare services in countries such as India, China, Japan and Australia. Additionally, rising disposable income amongst a huge population in Asian countries has led to the rise in demand for home healthcare services for their children to have a better and healthy life.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Services Market Snapshot
Market Segmentation
• By Services
o Skilled Nursing
o Pediatric Therapy
Physical Therapy
Speech Therapy
Occupational therapy
Others
o Personal Care Services
o Pediatric Oncology
o Pain management Services
o Pediatric Palliative Care
o Pediatric Infusion Services
o Neonatal Care
o Rehabilitative Services
o Others
• By Conditions
o Complications from prematurity
o Cardiac disease
o Chronic pulmonary or respiratory illness
o Neurodegenerative disease
o Genetic disorders
o Developmental disorders
o Serious injury recovery
o Childhood cancer
o Nutritional deficiencies
o Respiratory conditions
o Others
• By Age Group
o 1years to 5 years
o 6 years to 10 years
o 11 Years to 15 years
o 16 years to 21 years
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Electric Bidets Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1521
Companies Included
• Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
• At Home Care
• Aveanna Healthcare, LLC.
• BAYADA Home Health Care
• EKIDZCARE CORPORATE
• Family First Homecare
• Harmony Home Health & Hospice
• Interim HealthCare Inc
• MAS Home Care
• MGA Homecare
• ParaMed
• Pediatric Home Healthcare
• Strive Health Services, LLC.,
• Tendercare Home Health
• UVA Health
• VIVA Pediatrics.
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1521
Top Reports
1. Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment
2. Global Pediatric Healthcare Market
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here