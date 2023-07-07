Smart Irrigation Market Share Research Report, Industry Size, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis to 2032

Smart Irrigation Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023

Allied Market Research published a report on the smart irrigation market growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030, from a value of $1.44 billion in 2020 to $5.57 billion in 2030.

The report on the global smart irrigation market provides a thorough overview of the industry, taking into consideration important factors like market size, potential business opportunities, sales analysis, and growth drivers. It highlights both quantitative and qualitative information while giving an overview of its importance in various regions. The report focuses on important market opportunities, industry challenges, and industry developments. Additionally, it looks at the assessments, trials, and potential of the industry and provides forecasts through 2021-2030.

The market study uses Porter's five forces analysis to determine the strengths of buyers in the industry and presents a sustainable market scenario based on key product offerings. The market report also offers a thorough analysis of the global smart irrigation market and shows how competition is predicted to change over the next few years. The report highlighted the policies and strategies the top key players use to maintain their market position.

Smart Irrigation Market- Trends:

The smart irrigation market has been steadily growing over the past few years and is expected to expand during the forecast period. Here are some of the current trends in the industry:

• Increase in demand for water conservation: With the world facing a scarcity of water resources, the need for efficient water use has become more pressing. Smart irrigation systems minimize water waste by using sensors and data to optimize irrigation schedules and reduce runoff.

• Adoption of IoT and AI technologies: The Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly transforming the smart irrigation industry. Smart sensors and controllers can monitor soil moisture, temperature, and other environmental factors in real-time, allowing for precise control over irrigation systems.

• Expansion into commercial and industrial sectors: While the residential market remains the largest segment for smart irrigation systems, there is increasing demand from commercial and industrial customers, such as golf courses, sports fields, and parks.

• The growing popularity of wireless systems: Wireless systems are becoming more common in the smart irrigation market due to their ease of installation and flexibility. These systems can automate watering schedules, detect leaks, and provide remote access to the system.

• Integration with smart home systems: Smart irrigation systems are increasingly being integrated with smart home systems, allowing homeowners to control their irrigation systems through voice commands or mobile apps.

Overall, the smart irrigation market is poised for continued growth as consumers and industries continue to prioritize water conservation and efficient use of resources.

Smart Irrigation Market- Segmentation:

By type- Climate Based and Sensor Based.

By component- Controllers, Sensors, and Others

By End User- Agriculture, Residential, Golf Course, and Others

By Region-

• North America (including the United States, Mexico, and Canada).

• Europe (including the UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Germany, and the Rest of Europe).

• South America, Africa, and the Middle East (including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

• Asia-Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific).

Competitive Insight:

Some of the key players operating in the global smart irrigation market analysis are Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Weathermatic, Calsense, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Inc., Rachio, Inc., Hydropoint Data Systems, Inc., The Toro Company, Orbit Irrigation Products LLC (platinum equity).

Key Questions Answered in the Global Smart Irrigation Market Report:

• What are the major driving factors and opportunities in the global smart irrigation market?

• What is the market size and growth rate of the smart irrigation market?

• Which region is expected to adopt smart irrigation offerings at the fastest rate?

• Who are the key players in the smart irrigation market?

• Which company accounts for the highest market share?

