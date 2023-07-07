Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market was Worth US$ 985.1 Mn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market is Witnessing Tremendous Growth With Rise in Fertility TreatmentsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During pregnancy, the placenta secretes a hormone called human chorionic gonadotrophin (hCG). Around 10 to 11 days after conception (the moment a sperm fertilizes an egg), HCG can be detected in urine or blood. The peak of hCG levels (10 weeks into pregnancy) is followed by a fall for the remainder of pregnancy. To confirm a pregnancy and offer information on how the pregnancy is developing, healthcare professionals test hCG. Additionally, this hormone is a prescription drug that has a variety of applications, especially in relation to reproductive treatments. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the hormone HCG approval for the treatment of female infertility and other medical conditions. Although it is advertised for weight loss, such use is not authorized.
Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 985.1 Mn
Growth Rate: 8.9%
Driver: Rise in demand for human chorionic gonadotropin amongst women for fertility treatments
Opportunities: Introducing advanced treatments with the use of human chorionic gonadotropin
It is estimated that fertility treatments will have the highest share in the global human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market in the upcoming years. Due to rising fertility issues amongst a huge population of females the demand for human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is rising in the last few years. HCG is significantly simpler to manufacture and purify than LH and has the similar impact on the ovary. So, during the moment of ovulation, HCG is employed to create the eggs' ultimate maturity and release. The most popular use of HCG are for egg release in clomiphene or gonadotropin cycles as well as for final egg preparation before to retrieval in IVF or GIFT. HCG is also used to address ovulation issues including luteal phase abnormalities because it encourages better corpus luteum (egg capsule) growth after the egg is released from the ovary. On the other hand, there has been a rise in demand for global human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) male population as in the recent years there have been rising cases with men suffering from low testosterone. Many men have low testosterone and accompanying symptoms, which have serious negative health effects. The cardiovascular system, liver, sexual function, muscle mass, and neurological system are all impacted by testosterone. It also has an impact on metabolism, bones, joints, and ligaments. These days, testosterone replacement therapy is becoming more and more popular among ageing men as a result of new studies demonstrating its advantages. Due to its activity mimicking that of luteinizing hormone (LH), which stimulates the generation of testosterone and sperm, human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is utilized in the treatment of male infertility. HCG has also been applied to treat secondary hypogonadism as a result of these advantageous effects on testosterone synthesis. Thus, in the upcoming years the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market will experience a huge growth during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2023-2031 in the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market. Leading players in the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market are focused on expansion as well as investing into research and development of human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) for various treatments for the Asian population. Moreover, due to extreme lifestyle changes, women across countries such as India, China, Australia are facing fertility issues which has led to the demand for HCG treatments.
Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market Competitors:
o Ferring B.V.
o Ilex Life Sciences
o Lupin
o Merck & Co., Inc.
o Nexus Lifecare
o scrippslabs.com.
o Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
o Sun Pharmaceutical
o Zydus Cadila
o Other Industry Participants
Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market:
By Product Type
o Chorionic gonadotropin injection
o Recombinant human chorionic gonadotropin
By Application
o Fertility Treatments
o Weight Loss
o Chronic Pain Treatment
o Oligospermia Treatment
o Cryptorchidism Treatment
o Others
By Gender
o Men
o Women
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By End Users
o Fertility Clinics
o Research Laboratories
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
