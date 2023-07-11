Market Analysis: Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m Market, Silver Powders and Flakes Market, 2-naphthalene Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m Market, Silver Powders and Flakes Market, 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m Market is expected to grow from USD 548.30 Million in 2022 to USD 711.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period.The Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m target market is a rapidly growing industry that has seen significant revenue growth in recent years. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for medical imaging procedures, as well as advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Technetium-99m is widely used in medical imaging applications due to its high specificity, low cost, and availability through generator systems.One major factor driving revenue growth in the Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m market is the aging population, which has led to an increase in the demand for medical imaging and diagnostic procedures. Technetium-99m is highly effective in diagnosing a variety of medical conditions, including heart disease, cancer, and bone disorders.

Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m is a radioisotope used in nuclear medicine for imaging procedures. It is produced by irradiating a target of enriched uranium or low-enriched uranium with neutrons in a nuclear reactor. The target is then dissolved in acid, and the Molybdenum-99 is extracted and purified. The Molybdenum-99 decays over time to Technetium-99m, which is used as a radiopharmaceutical agent in imaging procedures. The two types of Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m are radioactive source and radiopharmaceutical.

North America is estimated to have the highest market share percentage, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the rising awareness of the benefits of nuclear medicine and increased investment in healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness growth in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.The market share percentage of the Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m market is estimated to be around 70% in North America, followed by Europe with a share of around 20%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute around 7-8% to the market share, while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute approximately 2-3% each to the market share of the Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m market.

Molybdenum-99 Technetium-99m (Mo-99/Tc-99m) is a crucial radioisotope used in medical diagnostic imaging. It is obtained through the process of nuclear fission of uranium-235 and is primarily used in nuclear medicine for diagnosing cancer and other diseases. The global Mo-99/Tc-99m market is highly competitive and constantly evolving due to the discovery of new production technologies and the shifting focus of market participants.

The sales revenue figures of a few key companies in the Mo-99/Tc-99m market are as follows:

- Nordion - USD 225 million

- IRE - USD 200 million

- Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen - USD 80 million

- NTP Radioisotopes - USD 75 million

The Silver Powders and Flakes Market is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.The target market for this industry includes a diverse range of end-users such as electronics, photovoltaics, healthcare, and food & beverage, among others. The primary factor behind this revenue growth is the increasing demand for silver powders and flakes in the electronics industry for the production of conductive inks and pastes. As the demand for electronic devices continues to rise, so does the need for silver powder and flakes for manufacturing purposes.Another factor driving revenue growth is the growing popularity of silver nanoparticles in the medical industry for their antimicrobial properties. The use of silver powders and flakes in various food and beverage applications as a safe and natural preservative is also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of silver powders and flakes as a catalyst in the chemical industry is expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Silver Powders and Flakes market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing demand for silver powders and flakes in various applications such as electronics, automotive, and healthcare is driving the growth of the market in these regions.The market share percentage valuation varies regionally. In Asia-Pacific, the market share is expected to be the highest, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share. North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares, with approximately 30% and 20% respectively. Additionally, the market share of silver powders and flakes in the rest of the world is expected to be around 10%.

The global market for silver powders and flakes is highly competitive, with the presence of several established companies operating in this market. The key players in this market include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, DuPont, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, Shoei Chemical, AG PRO Technology, MEPCO, Cermet, Yamamoto Precious Metal, TANAKA, Shin Nihon Kakin, Tokuriki Honten, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding, CNMC Ningxia Orient Group, Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material, Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials, Nonfemet, RightSilver, Changgui Metal Powder, Yunnan Copper Science & Technology.

- Ames Goldsmith: The company produces and supplies high-quality silver powders and flakes for a range of applications, including electronic conductive inks, automotive coatings, and decorative paints. In 2019, the company reported sales revenue of $312 million.

- Johnson Matthey: The company is a leading supplier of silver powders and flakes for a wide range of industries, including electronics, automotive, and healthcare. In 2020, the company reported sales revenue of $15.6 billion.

- TANAKA: The company is a leading producer of precious metals, including silver powders and flakes, for various applications such as electrical contacts, decorative coatings, and catalysts. In 2019, the company reported sales revenue of $28.4 billion.

The 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market is expected to grow from USD 2.00 Million in 2022 to USD 3.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period.The 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market is a niche sector that exhibits significant growth potential. This chemical compound is used as an intermediate in the synthesis of various organic compounds, particularly in the production of pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. The target market for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is primarily the chemical industry, including pharmaceutical and agrochemical manufacturers.The major factors driving revenue growth in the 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market include the growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products, increasing investments in research and development activities by major industry players, and favorable government regulations supporting the growth of the chemical industry. Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing chemical synthesis activities to contract research organizations (CROs) for cost-effective and efficient production is also expected to drive market growth.

The global market for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene is poised to witness significant growth in the forecast period (2021-2026), driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. North America and Europe are expected to remain key markets for 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene, owing to the presence of established healthcare and agrochemical sectors. However, the fastest-growing region for the market is Asia Pacific, which is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for crop protection chemicals and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and India. The USA is also expected to show steady growth thanks to a well-established market for agrochemicals and a strong pharmaceutical industry.

The 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several established players. Xingsheng Technology, Wujin Minghuang Chemical, Norna Chemical, and Kunshan Nanfu Chemical are some of the leading companies operating in this market.

As per the revenue figures available, Xingsheng Technology had total revenue of around USD 20 million in 2020, and Wujin Minghuang Chemical posted revenue of roughly USD 30 million in the same year. Norna Chemical and Kunshan Nanfu Chemical's revenue figures are not available publicly.

