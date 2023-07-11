Market Analysis: High Density Core Market, Industrial Polyethyleneimine Market, Low-Dielectric Glass Market till 2030

Market Analysis: High Density Core Materials Market, Industrial Polyethyleneimine Market, Low-Dielectric Glass FiberMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Density Core Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 502.90 Million in 2022 to USD 670.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.The High Density Core Materials market is a niche market that is primarily driven by the growth of the aerospace and defense industries. The market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years, owing to the increasing use of composite materials in various applications. The demand for High Density Core Materials is expected to be driven by the need for lightweight, strong, and durable materials, which are essential for the aerospace and defense industries.The High Density Core Materials market is segmented based on material type, application, and geography. The major materials used in High Density Core Materials are metallic and composite materials. Metallic materials are generally used in applications where high strength and toughness are required, while composite materials are used in applications where weight reduction and high stiffness are required. The aerospace and defense industries are the major application areas for High Density Core Materials.

There are different types of high density core materials available in the market, such as:

• Balsa, PVC Foam

• PET Foam, PU Foam

Balsa is one of the most lightweight and cost-effective materials that is widely used due to its strength, durability, and exceptional physical properties. PVC Foam is another popular high density core material that is known for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, high resistance to water absorption and moisture, and excellent fire-retardant properties. PET Foam is a type of high density core material that is used for specialized applications, such as in the aerospace and marine industries, due to its outstanding mechanical properties. PU Foam is another type of high density core material that combines the strength and durability of polyurethane with the lightweight and buoyancy of foam to improve the structural performance of various application

High density core materials find diverse applications in various sectors, including renewable energy, marine, building and construction, automotive, rail, aerospace, manufacturing industries, and others. In renewable energy and marine sectors, these materials are used to manufacture wind turbine blades, boat hulls, and decks. In construction, it is widely used to create insulation boards, cladding, and roofing tiles. In the automotive and aerospace sectors, high-density core materials help to create parts that are light yet strong, such as car seats and airframe structures.

The high-density core materials market is expected to witness significant growth in the regions of North America, APAC, Europe, the USA, and China due to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share in the market due to the presence of established end-use industries and increasing investment in research and development activities. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for composites in the automotive and construction sectors. The USA and China are also expected to witness significant growth due to increasing government initiatives and investments in the aerospace and defense sectors.

The high density core materials market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several key players. These companies include Diab, 3A Composite, Gurit, Evonik, CoreLite, Nomaco, Polyumac, Amorim Cork Composites, Armacell, General Plastics, I-Core Composites, and Changzhou Tiansheng Composite Materials.

Sales revenue figures for some of these companies in 2019 were:

- Diab: $252 million

- Gurit: CHF 834 million (approx. $902 million)

- Evonik: €13.1 billion (approx. $15.5 billion)

- Armacell: €642 million (approx. $760 million)

The Industrial Polyethyleneimine Market is expected to grow from USD 484.20 Million in 2022 to USD 591.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.90% during the forecast period.The Industrial Polyethyleneimine market is estimated to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increased demand from the paper and pulp industry, rising need for water treatment solutions, and growth in the adhesives and coatings industry. The primary application of Industrial Polyethyleneimine is in paper and pulp bleaching, where it is used as a pulping aid, retention and drainage aid, and a sizing agent. Additionally, the growth in the water treatment industry is expected to drive the demand for Industrial Polyethyleneimine as it is an effective coagulant and flocculant. The adhesives and coatings industry is also expected to contribute to market growth as Industrial Polyethyleneimine is used as a cross-linking agent in these applications.

North America and Europe regions are also expected to have a major share in the global industrial Polyethyleneimine market. The growth in these regions is primarily driven by the increasing demand for polyethyleneimine for various medical and pharmaceutical applications.Currently, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of the industrial Polyethyleneimine market, with an estimated share of around 35% of the global market. North America and Europe follow closely with a market share of 30% and 25%, respectively. Other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, and South America are also expected to register significant growth in the market and contribute to the overall market share. However, their market share is expected to be relatively lower than the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions.

The industrial polyethyleneimine market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the market. Some of the leading companies in this space include BASF, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Wuhan Qianglong New Chemical Materials Corporation, and Shanghai Gobekie.

In terms of sales revenue figures, BASF reported sales of €59.3 billion in 2020, while NIPPON SHOKUBAI reported revenue of JPY 305.7 billion (approx. USD 2.8 billion). There is no publicly available information on Wuhan Qianglong New Chemical Materials Corporation or Shanghai Gobekie's sales revenue figures.

The Low-Dielectric Glass Fiber Market is expected to grow from USD 102.10 Million in 2022 to USD 349.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.20% during the forecast period.The Low-Dielectric Glass Fiber market has been witnessing significant growth due to various factors such as rising demand for high-speed data transmission, growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the increasing use of advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence. Low-dielectric glass fiber is a type of fiber that has low permittivity and a low loss tangent, making it an excellent material for use in high-performance electronic devices.The market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region. The major application areas of low-dielectric glass fiber include printed circuit boards, antennas, and cables. The end-users of this fiber are primarily the ICT industry, aerospace, and automotive manufacturers. The Asia Pacific region has been the largest market for low-dielectric glass fiber due to the region's high demand for electronics devices.

The Low-Dielectric Glass Fiber market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to the increased demand for low-dielectric glass fiber in the region due to the growth of the electronics industry and the increasing use of communication technologies. The market share percentage valuation for the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be over 45% by 2024.North America and Europe are also expected to be significant markets for low-dielectric glass fiber due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the aerospace and defense industries. The market share percentage valuation for these regions is expected to be around 27% and 22%, respectively, by 2024.Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to have a smaller market share percentage valuation than the other regions due to limited adoption and low awareness about the benefits of low-dielectric glass fiber in these regions. The market share percentage valuation for these regions is expected to be around 4% and 2%, respectively, by 2024.

The low-dielectric glass fiber market is highly competitive with the presence of several established players. These players are focused on research and development to manufacture low-dielectric glass fiber-based products that can be used in various industries such as electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and automotive.

In terms of sales revenue, some of the above-listed companies have reported the following figures:

- Saint-Gobain Vetrotex reported sales revenue of €3.7 billion in 2020

- Nittobo reported sales revenue of ¥76.9 billion in 2020

- AGY reported sales revenue of $250 million in 2020

- CPIC reported sales revenue of ¥63.5 billion in 2020.

