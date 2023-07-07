Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market to Witness CAGR of 10.5% over Forecast Period; say Absolute Markets Insights
Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A singleplex immunoassay is a type of assay that allows for the detection and quantification of a single analyte, typically a protein, within a sample. This is achieved by using specific antibodies that recognize and bind to the target analyte, and then measuring the resulting signal, such as fluorescence or color change, which indicates the presence and amount of the analyte.
In recent years, there have been several trends and growth factors in the field of singleplex immunoassays:
• Increased demand for personalized medicine: The use of singleplex immunoassays is growing due to the need for personalized medicine. These assays can be used to monitor disease progression and response to treatment in individual patients, allowing for tailored treatment plans.
• Advances in technology: The development of new technologies, such as microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip devices, has led to improved sensitivity and accuracy in singleplex immunoassays. These technologies also offer the potential for faster and more cost-effective testing.
• Growing applications in research and drug development: Singleplex immunoassays are commonly used in research and drug development to measure the levels of specific proteins or biomarkers. This information can be used to identify new drug targets, evaluate the efficacy of potential drug candidates, and monitor safety.
• Increasing use in clinical diagnostics: Singleplex immunoassays are becoming more widely used in clinical diagnostics due to their high specificity and sensitivity. They can be used to detect a range of diseases, such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
• Growing demand for point-of-care testing: There is a growing demand for singleplex immunoassays that can be performed at the point of care, such as in a doctor's office or at home. This has led to the development of portable and easy-to-use devices that can provide rapid results.
Overall, the use of singleplex immunoassays is growing due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, advances in technology, expanding applications in research and drug development, increasing use in clinical diagnostics, and growing demand for point-of-care testing.
Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market Snapshot
Growth Rate: 10.5%
Driver: Rise in demand for fast and high-through output solution for gene expression quantification
Opportunities: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases will push the demand for singleplex immunoassay technologies.
The demand for singleplex immunoassay market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for accurate and timely diagnosis. Additionally, this region is witnessing increased research activities in the fields of medicine, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. Singleplex immunoassays are widely used in research activities to study disease mechanisms, drug efficacy, and toxicity. This has led to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of new diagnostic technologies such as singleplex immunoassays.
Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market Competitors
o Abcam plc
o Agilent Technologies
o BD
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
o Bio-Techne
o BioVendor R&D
o BioXpedia A/S
o Creative Biolabs
o Merck KGaA
o QIAGEN
o Quanterix
o Thermo Fisher Scientific
o Other Industry Participants
Global Singleplex Immunoassay Market:
By Offerings
o Instruments
o Platform
By Species
o Human
o Non-Human Primate
o Mouse
o Rat
o Porcine
o Canine
By Application
o Drug Discovery and Development
o Research and Development
o Clinical diagnostics
o Biomarker Discovery
o Others
By Disease Type
o Cardiovascular
o Cancer
o Infectious disease
o Neurology
o Inflammation
o Others
By End Users
o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
o Hospitals and clinics
o Research Laboratories
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
