Market Analysis: 1,2-Propandiol Market, Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS Market, Heli-Coil Thread Market till 2030

Market Analysis: 1,2-Propandiol Market, Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) Market, Heli-Coil Thread InsertsMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1,2-Propandiol Market is expected to grow from USD 6.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 0.80% during the forecast period.The 1,2-Propandiol market is a niche market that serves a diverse set of industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.80% from 2023 to 2030. The major factor driving the revenue growth of the 1,2-Propandiol market is the increase in demand for bio-based and renewable chemicals.The latest trend in the 1,2-Propandiol market is the shift towards the production of bio-based 1,2-Propandiol. Bio-based 1,2-Propandiol is gaining popularity due to its biodegradability and non-toxic properties. The use of bio-based 1,2-Propandiol is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of petrochemicals.

The two main grades of 1,2-Propandiol are:

• Industrial And Food

• Pharma Grade

Industrial grade propylene glycol can be used in anti-freeze and coolants, polyester resins, and solvents, while food & pharma grade propylene glycol can be used in pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care products.

1,2-Propandiol is a versatile chemical with a wide range of applications across various industries. Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) is the largest application segment, where 1,2-Propandiol acts as a crosslinking agent for polyester resins to enhance their mechanical properties. It is also used in functional fluids to improve thermal stability, in cosmetics and pharmaceutics as a solvent and humectant, and in liquid detergents for its solubility and viscosity modifying characteristics. Additionally, 1,2-Propandiol finds application in food as a preservative, sweetener, and flavoring agent, and in other industries for antifreeze and deicing purposes.

The North American and European regions are also anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing product applications in the automotive and construction sectors.The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of the 1,2-Propandiol market, accounting for more than 40% of the global market. North America and Europe are projected to hold a significant market share, with North America expected to be the second-largest market, followed by Europe. The rest of the world, including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, is projected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Dow, Lyondell Basell, and BASF are among the leading players in the global 1,2-propandiol market and generate significant sales revenue from their operations. In 2020, Dow recorded sales revenue of $46.3 billion, while Lyondell Basell and BASF reported sales revenue of $34.7 billion and $60.7 billion, respectively.

The Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) Market is expected to grow from USD 94.00 Million in 2022 to USD 144.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period.The Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for electronic products such as smartphones, computers, and tablets. Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) is an essential material in the production of electronic silicon wafers, used in the production of microchips and integrated circuits. With the growing demand for electronic devices, the demand for Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) is also expected to increase.In addition to the increasing demand for electronic devices, the rise in the number of semiconductor manufacturing industries is another factor driving the growth of the Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the rapid industrialization and increasing demand for electronic devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the presence of major electronic manufacturers in these regions.The market share percent valuation of the Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to reach around 50-55% by the year 2030. North America and Europe are estimated to hold a market share of around 20-25% each. The remaining market share is expected to be held by the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America regions.

The Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several key players such as Shinetsu, Nippon Sanso, Sumitomo Seika, Tangshan Sunfar Silicon, Air Liquide, Linde Gas, and REC Silicon. These companies operate in the global market, and their strategies and activities help to grow the Electronic Grade Dichlorosilane DCS(SiH2Cl2) Market.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Shinetsu: $1.1 billion

- Sumitomo Seika: $1.5 billion

- Tangshan Sunfar Silicon: $470 million

- Air Liquide: $21 billion

- Linde Gas: $28 billion

The Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market is expected to grow from USD 395.90 Million in 2022 to USD 490.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.The target market for Heli-Coil Thread Inserts includes various industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, and medical equipment manufacturing. These industries require strong and durable thread inserts to ensure the safety and reliability of their products. The rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in these industries is driving the revenue growth of the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market.One of the major factors driving revenue growth for Heli-Coil Thread Inserts is the increasing need for lightweight and high-strength materials in the aerospace and defense industries. These industries require thread inserts that can withstand extreme temperatures and high levels of stress.The automotive industry also plays a significant role in the growth of the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market.

The Heli-Coil thread inserts market is anticipated to witness significant growth across various regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the United States, and China. The increasing demand for these inserts in numerous end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, and defense, is driving the growth of the Heli-Coil thread inserts market. North America is expected to capture a substantial share of the global market due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, particularly China, is projected to register a higher growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the expanding automotive and aerospace industries in the region. The European market is also expected to grow at a steady rate due to the growing demand from the automotive sector.

The Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market is highly competitive with several global and regional players operating in the industry. Some of the prominent players in the market include Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH and Co. KG, STANLEY, Amecoil, KATO Fastening Systems, Recoil, Tool Components (E-Z LOK), Helical Wire, Bordo International, HONSEL, WTI Fasteners, Zhongguan, Harishrum Engineers (Gripcoil), Helisert Insert Fasteners, among others. These companies offer a broad range of Heli-Coil Thread Inserts, including aerospace and military-grade inserts, automotive inserts, industrial and commercial-grade inserts, and various other application-specific inserts.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH and Co. KG reported a revenue of €612 million in 2019. STANLEY reported a revenue of $14.42 billion in 2020, while Amecoil reported a revenue of $10 million in 2019. KATO Fastening Systems reported a revenue of $3.10 billion in 2020. However, the sales revenue figures for the other companies mentioned above were not available.

