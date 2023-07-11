Market Analysis: Solvent Naphtha Heavy Arom Market, Spray-applied Fire Materials Market, Surface-active Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Solvent Naphtha Heavy Arom Market, Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials Market, Surface-active Substances Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market is expected to grow from USD 4.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.40% during the forecast period.The Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom market is a rapidly growing industry that is experiencing significant revenue growth. This market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing demand for solvents in the paint and coating industry, the growing usage of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom in the manufacturing of adhesives, and the rising demand for industrial cleaning products. These factors have led to an increasing demand for Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom, resulting in revenue growth in the market.One of the latest trends in the Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom market is the shift towards the use of renewable solvents. This trend has been driven by the increasing concerns over the environmental impact of using petroleum-based solvents. Manufacturers are now looking for more sustainable options that can be used in the production of various products.



Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom market is categorized into different types based on the range of carbon atoms and chemical composition, including:

• C9-C10 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom

• C11-C12 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom,C9-C10

Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom is a low molecular weight solvent that finds application in various industries due to its low toxicity, low boiling point, and high solvency power. It is commonly used in the production of adhesives, paints, and coatings due to its excellent solvency, which helps in dissolving resins, waxes, and oils.

Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom is a colourless liquid with a distinctive odour that finds its application in various industries. It is primarily used in paints and coatings to provide superior quality, high-gloss, and smooth finish. Additionally, it finds its application in agrochemicals as an ingredient for pesticides and herbicides. In the rubber and resin industry, it is used as a solvent and diluent for polymers. Printing inks also use this naphtha as a solvent for pigments and binders, while industrial cleaning relies on its solvent properties to remove stains, grease, and oil. Overall, its unique properties make it popular across a wide section of industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals.

The solvent naphtha (petroleum) heavy aroma market is expected to see significant growth across regions such as North America, APAC, Europe, USA, and China. In North America, increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry, coupled with the growth of shale gas production, is expected to drive market growth. In APAC, the growth of the petrochemical industry is expected to fuel market demand. In Europe, stringent regulations on the use of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are expected to promote the use of low VOC solvents, driving market growth. In the USA, the growth of the automotive industry is expected to be a key driver. In China, increasing demand from end-use industries such as construction, transportation, and automotive is expected to drive market growth.

The Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market is highly competitive and is dominated by major players such as Shell, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, SK Geo Centric, Hanwha Total, Flint Hills Resources, Haltermann Carless, Braskem, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd, Sinopec, CNPC, Jiangsu Hualun, and Suzhou Jiutai Group.

The above-listed companies have reported impressive sales revenue figures in recent years. For instance, Shell had reported sales revenue of around $388.4 billion in 2020. Similarly, ExxonMobil had reported sales revenue of around $181.5 billion in 2020, while TotalEnergies had reported sales revenue of around $171.3 billion in the same year.

The Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.The Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years. This market involves the production and distribution of materials that can help buildings resist fire. A variety of factors are driving revenue growth in this market, including an increased focus on fire safety in construction, government mandates for fire protection, and growing concerns about property damage and loss of life due to inadequate fire protection.One of the latest trends in the SFRM market is the development of new, eco-friendly materials that can be used for fire suppression. Another emerging trend is the use of advanced technologies such as robotics and automated systems for the installation of fire-resistant materials.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the SFRM market due to the rising infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and the increasing demand for fire protection systems in buildings. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to contribute to the market growth of SFRM, albeit at a slower pace.As for the market share percent valuation, North America is expected to dominate with a market share of more than 40%. Europe is expected to hold a market share of approximately 30%, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant rise in its market share by 2030. However, the precise market share percent valuation in different regions may vary depending on several factors such as market trends, regulations, and technological advancements.

The global spray-applied fire resistive materials (SFRM) market is highly fragmented with the presence of several key players. The market is primarily driven by growing construction activities and an increased focus on fire safety measures. The major companies operating in the market are AkzoNobel, Sika AG, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Inc., Beijing BBMG, Etex Group, Jotun, Shandong Judong New Material, RPM International, Shikoku Kaken Kogyo Co., Ltd., Hempel, Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Yung Chi, MBCC Group, Teknos Group, Flame Control, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, INCA, and Contego International Inc.

The sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are:

- PPG Industries, Inc. - $15.1 billion (2019)

- Sherwin-Williams - $18.4 billion (2019)

- RPM International - $5.5 billion (2019)

- Huntsman Corporation - $7.2 billion (2019)

- Sika AG - CHF 8.1 billion (2020)

The Surface-active Substances Market is expected to grow from USD 41.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 52.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.The Surface-active Substances market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for personal care products, growing requirements in industrial applications, and rising adoption in the agricultural sector. Surface-active substances, also known as surfactants, are chemicals used to reduce the surface tension of liquids, which allows them to effectively clean and emulsify substances they come into contact with. As such, they play a crucial role in various industries, including household and personal care, industrial cleaning, agricultural formulations, oil and gas, and others.The latest trends in the Surface-active Substances market include a shift towards natural and biodegradable products, the increasing use of surfactants in the oil and gas sector, and rising demand for surfactants in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the market faces several challenges, including stringent regulations related to the use of surfactants, the high cost of development and production, and the availability of alternatives such as enzymes and microorganisms.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for surface-active substances, followed by North America and Europe. The market share per cent valuation of the surface-active substances market is projected to be highest in Asia-Pacific, with a share of approximately 38%. North America is expected to account for a market share of around 28%, while Europe is anticipated to have a market share of nearly 22%. The remaining market share per cent is likely to be held by other regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The growth of the surface-active substances market in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand from sectors such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, along with the growth of the manufacturing industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The surface-active substances market caters to a wide range of industries such as personal care, household cleaning, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and others. The key players in the industry are BASF SE, Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Solvay, Dow, Clariant AG, Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ashland Inc., Kao Chemicals, Lonza Group AG, Croda International Plc, Arkema SA, Cepsa Chemicals, ADEKA Corporation, Colonial Chemical Inc., EOC Group, Enaspol Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, KLK OLEO, Lankem Surfactants, PCC Group, Sanyo Chemical, Norchem, Cargill, Inc., Aarti Industries, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Sasol Ltd., and Alzo International Inc.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- BASF SE - $64.7 billion in 2020

- Nouryon - €5.2 billion in 2020

- Evonik Industries AG - €12.2 billion in 2020

- Stepan Company - $2.1 billion in 2020

- Solvay - €10.2 billion in 2020

- Dow - $39.7 billion in 2020

- Clariant AG - CHF 3.9 billion in 2020

- Croda International Plc - £1.22 billion in 2020

