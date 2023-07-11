Market Analysis: Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon Market, Silica Antiblock Market, Soft Magnetic Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon Market, Silica Antiblock Additives Market, Soft Magnetic Material Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon Market is expected to grow from USD 21.00 Million in 2022 to USD 28.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.The Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon market is expected to grow significantly due to its increasing demand in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. This type of activated carbon is known for its excellent microbial and germicidal properties, making it particularly suitable for the purification of drinking water, air, and industrial gases.The key factors driving the revenue growth of the Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon market include the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water, the rising awareness about the health benefits of purified air, and the strict government regulations regarding air and water pollution. In addition, the growing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries are also expected to drive the growth of this market.

Depending on the impregnation level, silver-activated carbons can be classified into three categories:

• below 1000mg/g

• 1000 to 1200mg/g

• above 1200mg/g

The first type is suitable for low-level contamination, while the second range is perfect for medium to high-level contamination. The third category is most effective in specific applications where the contamination level is high. Generally, the higher the impregnation level, the more effective the carbon is in the removal of microbes, bacteria, and other contaminants.

Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon is a highly effective solution for purifying water and removing impurities from food and beverages. In the food and beverage industry, silver impregnated activated carbon is used to remove unwanted taste and odour from the final product. It is also used in water purifiers to kill bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms in water, making it safe for consumption. Silver impregnated activated carbon works by absorbing impurities through the activated carbon pores and releasing silver ions, which kill the microorganisms.

The silver impregnated activated carbon market is expected to grow rapidly in the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America has been a key region for the demand of silver impregnated activated carbon due to the stringent regulations on water and air pollution. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water and environmental concerns. China and the USA are expected to be the largest consumers of silver impregnated activated carbon due to their large population and the need for advanced water and air filtration systems. The European market is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing awareness and regulations on water pollution and environmental sustainability.

The global silver impregnated activated carbon market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the market. These companies include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, Donau Carbon, CarboTech GmbH, Carbon Activated, Haycarb, Desicca Chemicals, and Shanxi Xinhua Chemical.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Kuraray: $4.97 billion (2020)

- Jacobi Carbons: $150 million (2019)

- Haycarb: $320 million (2020)

The Silica Antiblock Additives Market is expected to grow from USD 422.10 Million in 2022 to USD 622.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.The primary factor driving revenue growth in the Silica Antiblock Additives market is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Silica antiblock additives are often added to plastic films and packaging materials to prevent them from sticking together. This helps to reduce waste and improve the overall sustainability of the packaging.Another major factor driving revenue growth in the Silica Antiblock Additives market is the increasing demand for food-grade additives. This is particularly relevant in the food industry, where there is a growing demand for safe and sustainable packaging solutions. Silica antiblock additives are widely used in food packaging materials to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microbes.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Silica Antiblock Additives market, with a market share of around 40% in the year 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for Silica Antiblock Additives in various applications, such as packaging, agriculture, and automotive industries, among others. Moreover, the region's growing population and rising disposable income are fueling the demand for packaged foods and consumer goods, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant market share in the Silica Antiblock Additives market, with around 25-30% market share each. The rising demand for environment-friendly packaging solutions and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the production of films and coatings are expected to support the growth of the market in these regions.On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to hold comparatively smaller shares of the Silica Antiblock Additives market, with around 5-10% each.

The global market for silica antiblock additives is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in both regional and international markets. Some of the key players in this market include Evonik, WR Grace, PQ Corporation, Madhu Silica, Solvay, Fuji Silysia, IQE Group, Tosoh Silica, S-Chemtech, Baerlocher, Imerys, Hoffmann Mineral, and EP Mineral.

The sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Evonik: $14.4 billion (2020)

- WR Grace: $1.9 billion (2020)

- PQ Corporation: $1.37 billion (2020)

- Madhu Silica: $44.4 million (2020)

The Soft Magnetic Material Market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.10% during the forecast period.The Soft Magnetic Material market has been steadily growing due to the increasing demand for magnetic materials in a wide range of applications, including renewable energy, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The Soft Magnetic Material target market comprises of material manufacturers, end-users, and other stakeholders. These stakeholders are constantly seeking ways to improve the efficiency of magnetic components used in different applications.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the Soft Magnetic Material market is the increasing use of electric vehicles. The growing demand for electric vehicles has led to an increase in the need for materials that have high magnetic permeability, low coercivity, and low magnetic losses. Soft magnetic materials, such as amorphous metals and ferrites, are ideal for making high-performance electrical components used in electric vehicles. The use of Soft Magnetic Materials in renewable energy applications is also driving revenue growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the soft magnetic material market with a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period (2023-2030). This is due to the rise in demand for energy-efficient applications in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The report also states that North America and Europe are expected to hold significant shares in the market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and suppliers of soft magnetic materials in these regions.

The expected market share of soft magnetic materials in different regions is as follows:

1. Asia Pacific - more than 50%

2. North America - between 20-25%

3. Europe - between 15-20%

4. Rest of the World - between 5-10%

The soft magnetic material market is highly competitive and is dominated by major players such as TDK, DMEGC, MAGNETICS, TDG, Acme Electronics, FERROXCUBE, Nanjing New Conda, Haining Lianfeng, JPMF, Kaiyuan, Samwha Electronics, Hitachi Metals, NBTM New Materials, and POCO.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies:

TDK - $12.8 billion (FY 2020)

FERROXCUBE - $500 million (2018)

Hitachi Metals - $4.7 billion (FY 2019)

