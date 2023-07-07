Action Camera Market Size Expected To Reach $6.27 Billion By 2027

Action Camera Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Action Camera Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s action camera market forecast, the action camera market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global action camera industry is due to the rise in extreme sports events, holidays, and music festivals. North America region is expected to hold the largest action camera market share. Major action camera companies include GoPro Inc., Nikon Corporation, Garmin Limited, Sony Corporation, Veho World, Xiaomi, Drift Innovation, SZ DJI Technology Co Limited, Yi Technology, Panasonic.

Action Camera Market Segments

● By Type: Box Style, Cube Style, Bullet Style, Periscope & 360°, Other Types

● By Resolution Type: Full HD, HD, Ultra HD, Other Resolutions

● By Distribution Channel: Brand Outlets, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores

● By Application: Sports, Travel And Tourism, Recreational Activities, Entertainment And Media, Automotive, Emergency Services, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Action camera refers to a digital camera intended for recording immersive action photos that are typically mounted to helmets, bike or motorbike handlebars, the chest, or a tripod. The action camera has a wider lens and is smaller, more durable, and waterproof than other types of cameras. Numerous athletes, sports fans, and hikers use it extensively in outdoor activities and sports.

