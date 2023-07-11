Market Analysis on 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) market and 4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) market

Market Analysis on 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) market, PVPVA Copolymer market and 4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) market forecasted till 2030

The global 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) market size is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the chemical in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agrochemicals. The market research reports indicate that the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of major manufacturers and increasing demand from the region. The reports also suggest that the market may face challenges due to stringent regulations and environmental concerns. However, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.52% during the forecast period.

The 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) market has a strong competitive landscape that primarily consists of a few key players. These players through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations with other players are trying to expand their market presence. Some of the key players operating in the market include Lianyungang Deyang Chemical, Changzhou Tianhua Pharmaceutical, Hubei Kexing Medical & Chemical, Jeevan Chemicals, Tradlon Chemical, and Hypersynth Life Sciences.

These companies play a vital role in the growth of the 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone market by providing high-quality products and fulfilling the increasing demand from various industries. Some of the sales revenue figures of these companies are as follows:

- Lianyungang Deyang Chemical: USD 60 million

- Changzhou Tianhua Pharmaceutical: USD 48 million

- Hubei Kexing Medical & Chemical: USD 30 million

- Jeevan Chemicals: USD 26 million

4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) is a chemical compound used in the production of UV-absorbing materials and dental adhesives. The purity of this compound plays a crucial role in its effectiveness and application in various industries. The types of 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone available in the market are 98% purity and 99% purity. The 98% purity is commonly used in the production of UV-absorbing materials and dental adhesives, while the 99% purity is mainly used in the production of high-performance polymers, optical coatings, and liquid crystal displays.

4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) is a versatile chemical compound with several applications. It is primarily used as a pharmaceutical intermediate to synthesize various drugs such as anti-inflammatory and anti-allergy medications. Additionally, it is also used in the varnish industry as a crosslinking agent for vinyl chloride resins, providing improved adhesion and chemical resistance properties to the final product.

The 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone (CAS 90-98-2) market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing demand for 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone in the manufacturing of polymers and resins. Factors such as growing consumer demand for plastics, rising production capacities of major chemical companies, and increased investment in research and development activities are likely to drive the growth of the 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone market in the Asia Pacific region. The market share percent valuation for the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 40%.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone market due to the growing demand for UV filter chemicals in personal care products. Additionally, the increasing use of 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone as a photoinitiator in the printing industry is expected to boost the market growth in the region. The market share percent valuation for North America is expected to be around 25%.

Europe is expected to be the third-largest market for 4,4'-Dichlorobenzophenone due to the growing demand for adhesives and sealants in the automotive and construction industries. The market share percent valuation for Europe is expected to be around 20%.

Executive Summary

The PVPVA Copolymer market research reports provide an in-depth analysis of the market conditions, growth prospects, and challenges faced by the industry. The market size is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the rising demand for PVPVA copolymers in various applications such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. The report provides key insights into the market trends, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and future outlook of the industry. The global PVPVA Copolymer market size is expected to reach USD 133.50 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2023-2030.

The PVPVA copolymer market is a highly competitive landscape with several key players dominating the market. The major players in the market include Ashland, BASF, Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals, Star-Tech & JRS Specialty Products, Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material, JH Nanhang Life Sciences, Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical, Huzhou Sunflower Pharmaceutical, Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals, and Jiaozuo Meida Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

These companies primarily use PVPVA copolymer in various applications such as adhesive films, hair styling products, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Ashland, BASF, and Star-Tech & JRS Specialty Products are primarily focused on personal care products and pharmaceuticals, while other companies like Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology, Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical, and Huzhou Sunflower Pharmaceutical are more focused on pharmaceuticals.

Some of the key players in the PVPVA copolymer market have seen significant growth and revenue in recent years. Ashland's sales revenue in 2019 was approximately $2.3 billion, while BASF's revenue was over €59 billion. Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals reported a revenue of over ¥3.8 billion in 2018, and JH Nanhang Life Sciences reported a revenue of over CNY 400 million in 2019.

PVPVA copolymer, also known as polyvinylpyrrolidone-vinyl acetate copolymer, is a versatile polymer that finds application in a range of industries including pharmaceutical, personal care, and food. There are two types of PVPVA copolymer: Powder and Liquid. The powder form is usually white and is commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry for tablet formulations. Liquid PVPVA copolymer, on the other hand, is used in personal care products such as hair styling gels, shampoos, and conditioners. It is also used as a thickener and binder in food applications.

PVPVA Copolymer is a water-soluble polymer that finds use in various industries. In medicine, it is used as a binder in tablets and as a viscosity-enhancing agent in ophthalmic solutions. In cosmetics, it is used as a hair fixative and as a film former in nail polish. In other applications, it is used as a coating for seeds to improve germination rates and as a textile stiffener. PVPVA Copolymer functions as a thickener, binder, film-former, and fixative in these applications.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the PVPVA Copolymer market in terms of both market share and valuation. The report predicts that the region will hold a market share of approximately 45% by 2025, with a projected valuation of around $245 million.

Other regions that are expected to exhibit significant growth in the PVPVA Copolymer market include North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a market share of around 25% by 2025, with a projected valuation of approximately $135 million, while Europe is expected to hold a market share of approximately 20% with a projected valuation of around $110 million. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to exhibit comparatively slower growth, with a projected market share of around 10% by 2025 and a valuation of around $55 million.

Executive Summary

The global 4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023-2030), owing to the increasing demand for the substance in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments, and polymers. The market size for 4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) was valued at USD 191.60 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 280.60 Million by 2030. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of major end-use industries and the increasing demand for the substance.

The global 4,4'-Biphenol market is highly competitive with several prominent players operating in the industry. The demand for 4,4'-Biphenol is growing due to its wide range of applications in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and polymer manufacturing.

Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Hunan Dacheng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Qingquan Chemical Co., Ltd, San Leccote International Group, Wujiang New Sanlian Chemical Co., Ltd, Xiangshui Fumei Chemical Co., Ltd are some of the significant players operating in the 4,4'-Biphenol market. These companies are engaged in the production and distribution of 4,4'-Biphenol for various applications.

4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) is an important compound used in various industries. It is a white crystalline solid that is widely used as a raw material in the production of antioxidants, polymers, and other chemicals. The quality of 4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) is determined by its purity, which can be categorized into two types – above 99% and below 99%. The high purity grade, above 99%, is preferred in the pharmaceutical industry, while the lower purity grade, below 99%, is used in other industries, such as dye and pigments, polymer, and others.

4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) is widely used as a monomer in the synthesis of various thermoplastic polymers such as Liquid crystal polymer, Polysulfone, Polyimide, and Polycarbonate. These polymers have applications in the medical, electronic, and automotive industries due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties. The addition of 4,4'-Biphenol enhances the quality of these polymers by providing improved dielectric properties, thermal stability, and fire resistance.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the 4,4'-Biphenol (CAS 92-88-6) market in the coming years. This is due to the significant growth and demand for 4,4'-Biphenol in various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, and electronics in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

North America and Europe are also expected to grow in the 4,4'-Biphenol market due to the increasing demand for high-end technologies and advanced products in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

The expected market share percent valuation of 4,4'-Biphenol in Asia-Pacific is estimated to be around 60% of the total market value. North America and Europe are expected to have a market share of around 20-25% each.

