Diesel Generator Market Statistics, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator Market is projected to exceed USD 37.1 billion by 2027

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The diesel generator market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A diesel generator is a type of generator that uses a diesel engine to produce electrical power. It consists of a diesel engine coupled with an alternator, which generates electricity through electromagnetic induction.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6735

Diesel generators are powered by diesel engines, which are known for their durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. These engines use compression ignition to burn diesel fuel, converting chemical energy into mechanical energy.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

Diesel generators are available in a wide range of power outputs, ranging from small portable units to large industrial-scale generators capable of producing several megawatts of electricity. The power output is usually expressed in kilowatts (kW) or megawatts (MW).

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the diesel generator market with more than 35.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Southwest Products, Atlas Copco AB, FG Wilson, Denyo Co., Ltd., and Kirloskar Electric Company.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global diesel generator industry are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neusan, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, and APR Energy, LLC.

Industrial is the fastest-growing end user segment in the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020–2027.

In 2019, large diesel generator segment accounted for majority of the share of the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, the stationary diesel generator segment accounted for about 73.8% of the share in the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, the air cooled diesel generator segment is accounted for 61.32% market share in the year 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in terms of revenue, increasing global diesel generator market share.

Diesel generator is the equipment used to generate electricity from the mechanical energy, which is obtained from combustion of diesel or biodiesel.

Buy This Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3YLwdxb

Diesel generators are known for their fuel efficiency compared to other types of generators. Diesel fuel contains more energy per unit volume than gasoline, resulting in better fuel consumption rates and longer runtimes.

The alternator, also known as a generator head, is responsible for converting the mechanical energy from the diesel engine into electrical energy. It consists of a rotor and a stator that work together to induce an alternating current (AC) in the stator windings.

Diesel generator is equipped with an internal combustion engine, electric generator, mechanical coupling, voltage regulator, and speed regulator. This generator finds its application across various end-use industries such as in building & public infrastructure, data centers, transportation & logistic, and commercial infrastructures.

Diesel generators find application in various settings and industries, including residential homes, commercial buildings, construction sites, data centers, hospitals, telecommunications facilities, and remote off-grid locations.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the diesel generator market growth.

Increase in demand for diesel generator as a source of backup power from developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6735

Implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from diesel generators and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Similar Reports:-

Hydrogen Generator Market by Product Type (Onsite and Portable), Process (Steam Reforming, Electrolysis, and Others), Capacity (Less than 300 W, 300W-1 KW, and More than 1 KW), and Application (Chemical Processing, Fuel Cells, Petroleum Recovery, Refining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Natural Gas Generator Market by Application (Stand-by, Continous), by Power Rating (Less than 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, Above 375 kVA), by End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031