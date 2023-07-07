Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive catalytic converter market is driven by factors such as vehicle sales in emerging nations due to improved lifestyle and rising vehicle production and sales across the world. However, growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and high R&D expenditure restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing adoption of stringent emission norms is expected to provide ample growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Allied Market Research published a Report titled, “Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type (Two-Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter, Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction Catalytic Converter, and Diesel Oxidation Catalyst), Catalyst (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022.”

Market Segmentation:

The global automotive catalytic converter market is segmented on the basis of type, catalyst, and region. The study provides information about the production and consumption data of each of the segments during the forecast period and helps in understanding the different factors that aid in the growth of the market.

By type:

• Three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter

• Diesel oxidation catalytic converter

• Two-way oxidation catalytic converter

By catalyst:

• Platinum catalyst

• Palladium catalyst

• Rhodium catalyst

By region:

By region, the market is assessed across North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers the key players operating in the global automotive catalytic converter market. It includes the company profiles, operating business segments, business performance, the strategic moves adopted by the players such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and more in order to expand their reach and grow in the space. It also highlights the important developments made by the players. This section of the report offers a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and helps gain insights into the level of competition in the market. It explains how the top vendors use various tactics to increase their sales and expand their services. The key players profiled in the global automotive catalytic converter market report are -

• Magneti Marelli S.P.A

• Benteler International AG

• Faurecia SA

• Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

• Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co.

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Tenneco Inc.

• BASF Catalysts LLC

The global automotive catalytic converter market report demonstrates information about the current and historical data of the market along with the forecasted market size, share, and trends. It also delivers information regarding the volume, revenue, production and sales of the market. Businesses and investors get to know about the important factors such as the growth drivers, restraints and expansion opportunities in the industry during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The report leverages various research methods such as surveys, interviews and social media to compile the data in the report. Porters’ Five Forces and SWOT analysis highlights the financial aspects that businesses need to focus on to formulate their growth strategies.

Research Methodology:

The study uses primary and secondary research to get information about the various facets of the worldwide automotive catalytic converter market. Primary market research has been utilized to collect highly validated and authentic data from direct sources such as customers in a certain market via interviews or surveys. Secondary market research has been used to obtain information from previously published data compiled by government and research agencies, industry associations, international organizations, and so on.

AMR's global automotive catalytic converter market research report provides data-driven, custom-made elucidations to help our clients uncover the industry's greater growth opportunities. Furthermore, our experts' diverse experience across multiple industry verticals provides pertinent insights and data-driven perspectives that help business entrepreneurs stay ahead of the competition.

