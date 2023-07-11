Market Analysis : PC and PMMA Composite Sheet market, P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) market, Digital Key Modules market

Market Analysis on PC and PMMA Composite Sheet market, P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) market and Digital Key Modulesmarket forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary:

The global PC and PMMA Composite Sheet market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is driven by the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries, coupled with increasing investments in infrastructure development. The market is segmented based on application, end-user, and geography. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market owing to the presence of major players and increasing demand from various end-users. The market size is expected to reach USD 580.10 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.69% during the forecast period.

The global PC and PMMA composite sheet market is highly competitive and fragmented, with various regional players operating in the market. Key players in the market include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Wavelock Advanced Technology, Sichuan Longhua Film, Shen Zhen CDL Precision Technology, Takiron, Daoming Optical, Foshan Dafu New Material, Suzhou OMAY Optical Materials, Sunwoda, Teijin, and Plazit-Polygal Group.

These companies use PC and PMMA composite sheet market in various applications such as automotive, building and construction, electronics, and other industries. They help to grow the PC and PMMA composite sheet market by providing innovative products, investing in research and development, and expanding their business globally.

Sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (FY 2020): JPY 609,468 million

- Teijin (FY 2020): JPY 762,146 million

- Plazit-Polygal Group (2019): EUR 280 million.

PC and PMMA composite sheets are widely used in various industries, including architecture and automotive, due to their high impact resistance and optical clarity. There are two types of PC and PMMA composite sheets available in the market - two-layer and three-layer. Two-layer composite sheets have a PMMA layer on one side and a PC layer on the other, while three-layer sheets have a PMMA layer sandwiched between two layers of PC. The choice of the type of sheet depends on the specific application and the desired properties of the end product.

Two-layer composite sheets are often preferred for applications that require high optical clarity, such as windows and skylights, as they have a high level of transparency and do not yellow or degrade over time when exposed to UV light. Three-layer composite sheets, on the other hand, are used in applications that require high impact resistance and durability, such as in the automotive industry, where they are used for windshields and side windows. The use of these composite materials helps in improving the safety of vehicles by reducing the risk of injuries caused by broken glass.

PC and PMMA composite sheet is a popular material used in industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and others. In the consumer electronics industry, it is used for making displays and touchscreens due to its high transparency, durability, and scratch resistance. In the automotive industry, it is used for making mirrors, headlights, and taillights due to its high impact resistance and weather ability. In addition, it is also used in the construction industry for making windows, roofs, and canopies.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the PC and PMMA Composite Sheet market, owing to its increasing demand from the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

The Asia Pacific PC and PMMA Composite Sheet market accounted for around 40% of the global market share in 2019. North America and Europe accounted for around 25% and 20% of the market share, respectively. It is expected that the market share of these regions will continue to grow with a compound annual growth rate of around 6% and 8%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Executive Summary

The global P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) market is expected to witness steady growth of around 2.93% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for P-Benzoquinone in a variety of applications including as a precursor to various chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and dyes. Key players in the market include Huntsman International LLC, Chemtex Specialty Limited, Chemtura Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, and Lonsen. The market is expected to be valued at USD 44.00 Million by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand from applications such as coatings and dyes.

P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) Market refers to the market of the organic chemical compound, also known as para-quinone, used as a reagent in various industries. The market is highly competitive, with several small and large-scale companies operating globally.

Yancheng Fengyang Chemical Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of P-Benzoquinone, offering products across various grades and specifications. Alfa Aesar, a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific, offers a range of high-quality chemicals, including P-Benzoquinone, to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among others, Hubei Kaiyuan Chemicals and Technology Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co.,Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA), Qidong AandP, Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., Weifang Taixing Biological Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck Millipore, and Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP are prominent players in the global market.

The sales revenue figures of a few selected companies operating in the P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) Market are as follows:

- Yancheng Fengyang Chemical Co.,Ltd.: USD 95 million (2019)

- Alfa Aesar: USD 300 million (2019)

- Merck Millipore: USD 14.7 billion (2018)

P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) is a chemical compound that is widely used in the manufacturing of various products including dyes, pharmaceuticals, and polymers. There are different grades of P-Benzoquinone available in the market such as 99.0%Min, 98%-99%, 97%-98%, and other grades. The difference in the grades is based on the purity level of the compound. The higher the purity level, the better the quality of the compound. The 99.0%Min grade is considered the highest purity grade and is used for high-end applications such as in the healthcare industry. The 98%-99% and 97%-98% grades are commonly used in the manufacturing of dyes, flavors, and fragrances. The other grades of P-Benzoquinone are used in the production of rubber, adhesives, and plastics.

P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) is a versatile compound that finds application in the petrochemical, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and dye industries. In the petrochemical sector, it is used as a chemical intermediate to manufacture polymers, resins, and adhesives. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is an important synthesis precursor for various drugs like the antitumor agent doxorubicin, antimalarial agent atovaquone, and anti-inflammatory agent levodopa. In the agrochemical industry, it is used to manufacture pesticides and herbicides. In the dye industry, it is used for the synthesis of reactive dyes.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the P-Benzoquinone (CAS 106-51-4) market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the high demand for P-Benzoquinone in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries in these regions. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers and advanced technological infrastructure in these regions also contribute to their dominance in the market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of approximately 35-40% in the global P-Benzoquinone market. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to follow closely with a market share of around 30-35%. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increasing demand for P-Benzoquinone in various industries such as agrochemicals, plastics, and cosmetics.

Executive Summary

The global Digital Key Modules market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 2.70 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period. The demand for digital key modules is increasing due to technological advancements and the growing adoption of connected car technology. The market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, and region. The passenger cars segment holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers and increasing consumer demand for technologically advanced cars. The key players in the market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

The digital key modules market is highly competitive, with several companies actively operating and expanding their product portfolio. Some of the key players operating in this market include Chevron Phillips, Arkema, ISU, Sanshin Chemical Industry, On Semiconductor, and Panasonic.

Chevron Phillips generated $4.36 billion in revenue in Q1 2021, whereas Arkema generated €2.15 billion ($2.57 billion) in Q1 2021. However, revenue figures for ISU and Sanshin Chemical Industry are not publicly available.

Digital Key Modules are gaining popularity as a safe and convenient way to access and start vehicles without the need for traditional keys. Two types of Digital Key Modules that are becoming increasingly popular in the market are TDM Products Based on Dodecene and TDM Products Based on Propylene.

TDM Products Based on Dodecene offer a high level of security and are resistant to both physical and electronic attacks. They are also environmentally friendly and can be easily recycled. On the other hand, TDM Products Based on Propylene offer a more affordable option while still providing sufficient security. They are also less susceptible to wear and tear over time.

Digital key modules are widely used in the polymer industry for different applications such as Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Nitrile Rubber (NBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), surfactant, and others. SBR is commonly used in the tire industry for its significant abrasion resistance and low rolling resistance. NBR is used for oil and fuel-resistant seals and hoses in the automobile and aviation industry. ABS is used in the automobile industry for its high impact resistance and good surface finish. Surfactants are commonly used in the cleaning industry for their ability to reduce the surface tension of liquids. The digital key modules are used in these applications to enhance the properties of polymers and surfactants and to improve their performance.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Digital Key Modules market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for more than 40% of the market share in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies and connected cars in countries like China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Digital Key Modules market due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. The market share of the Digital Key Modules market in North America and Europe is expected to be around 30% each. Other regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the Digital Key Modules market, albeit at a slower pace compared to the aforementioned regions. The market share of the Digital Key Modules market in these regions is expected to be around 5-10% each.

